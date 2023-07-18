Captain Ken May, a veteran with a rich background of military service, shares his experiences and reflections as a serviceman during challenging times. From his drafting into the Army to his involvement in intelligence work and combat in Vietnam, Ken talks about his unique perspective on loyalty, camaraderie and the lasting impact of war.
Ken's Background
Raised in Rapid City and a graduate of the School of Mines, Ken's journey took an unexpected turn when he was drafted into the Army. While many of his friends became officers, Ken embarked on a different path, eventually finding himself in the field of intelligence.
The Role of an Intelligence Officer
As an intelligence officer, Ken's responsibilities encompassed conducting background investigations, verifying loyalty, integrity, morals, discretion and character of individuals considered for positions of trust. He emphasizes the importance of adhering to the principles encapsulated in the acronym LIDMAC (loyalty, integrity, morals, discretion and character) in every report he wrote.
Vietnam and the Challenges Faced
Ken recounts his one-year tour in Vietnam and the difficulties he encountered. As an artillery officer, the constant exposure to loud explosions caused severe hearing loss.
He discusses an incident where he survived a helicopter crash during a mortar attack, and he vividly describes the challenging conditions, including the rain-soaked mud that defined Vietnam's landscape.
Reflections on War and Humanity
Drawing from his experiences, Ken contemplates the complexities of war and its impact on individuals and nations. He acknowledges the inherent competition between different branches of the military and the delicate balance required when reporting on superiors.
Ken shares a personal revelation of becoming less hawkish with age, emphasizing the importance of learning from history and striving for a more peaceful world.