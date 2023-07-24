Honoring veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces is an essential aspect of recognizing the sacrifices they've made to safeguard the nation's security. Among the ranks of these esteemed individuals is Major Jim Boensch, a retired veteran of the United States Air Force.
Secrecy and Deterrence
The Delta 1 launch control facility, situated 31 feet underground, was designed to be inconspicuous, resembling a simple motel on the surface. The facility was built this way to protect its personnel from potential adversaries while ensuring that the strategic advantage of the U.S. nuclear arsenal remained intact.
Major Boensch stresses that an effective deterrent force requires three crucial components: a formidable weapon system, knowledge of its existence by potential adversaries and the unwavering resolve to use it if necessary.
Operations and Responsibilities
The support building housed a team of eight enlisted personnel working on a 12-hour shift rotation, that included six security police, a cook and a facility manager. The primary crew, stationed below ground, comprised a captain and a lieutenant, bringing the total personnel on-site to ten individuals. The facility manager played a pivotal role, ensuring the smooth operation of the building and coordinating various tasks, such as running the diesel generator and managing snow removal during harsh weather conditions.
Communication and Readiness
Communication within the facility and between higher headquarters was of paramount importance. Delta 1 had multiple communication systems to receive messages for heightened states of readiness or wartime deployment.
In the absence of TV or radio, crew members relied on reading materials to pass the time, enhancing their knowledge and skills while awaiting any potential orders.
The Critical Countdown
In the event of an imminent nuclear launch, Major Boensch explains the meticulous process followed by the crew. After receiving authenticators to verify the validity of the order, the crew would insert their launch keys and buckle into their seats. These seats were equipped with shock absorbers to withstand potential impacts during launch.
The missile launch sequence, initiated by a prepatory launch command alpha, was tightly synchronized with a standardized worldwide time, preventing confusion and friendly fire incidents.
The Burden of Responsibility
The duty of these young crew members, averaging around 24 years old, was undoubtedly immense. Safeguarding nuclear missiles and being prepared to launch them required tremendous dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the nation's security.