The Black Hills area is home to many veterans who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. One of these remarkable veterans is Dr. Hubert Theissen, who served in the Army Medical Corps.
Dr. Theissen was born and raised in New Ulm, a small town in southern Minnesota. After completing one year of OB-GYN service, he was inducted into the military where he spent two years in the Army before being discharged, serving at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis and Fort Collins before being stationed at Fort Monroe in Virginia.
Fort Monroe was a select college that had only 600 enlisted officers, including Dr. Theissen. The base had its own airfield and four physicians, one of them being Dr. Theissen, to handle medical needs. The majority of the patients were officers, colonels and generals responsible for organizing supplies for the rest of the military.
Dr. Theissen was an OB-GYN specialist and delivered babies for generals' and colonels' wives, among others. He estimates delivering over 8,500 babies in his career. After completing his military service, he returned to the University of Minnesota and then moved to Rapid City, where he worked at the Regional Hospital and Rapid City Medical Center.
Dr. Theissen's dedication to his patients, both civilian and military, was evident throughout his life. He never regretted his decision to serve in the Army and was proud of the work he did as a medical doctor. Sadly, Dr. Theissen passed away ten days after this interview on March 26, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1923.