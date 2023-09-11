Marlene Montague, a native of Geddes, South Dakota, embarked on a remarkable journey that would lead her to the Women's Army Corps (WACS) during the 1960s. With a background in secondary education, specializing in math and social studies, Marlene initially ventured into teaching but soon found herself drawn to a different path.
Her adventure began when she received an unexpected invitation in the mail, asking if she'd be interested in joining the WACS. Curiosity piqued, Marlene decided, "Why not?" and accepted the offer, even though she wasn't entirely sure what she was getting into.
Marlene's decision to join the WACS surprised some, including her stepfather, who had reservations about it. However, her determination prevailed, and she embarked on an 18-week training program, which involved extensive marching, learning military terminology and even speech classes.
Upon completion, Marlene was commissioned as a first lieutenant due to her educational background and teaching experience. Most of her peers held the rank of second lieutenant. Despite never having fired a gun, Marlene and her fellow members of the WACS learned discipline and commitment during their service.
Marlene's journey took her to various roles within the WACS, including a stint in finance, where her math teaching skills came in handy. She also navigated the challenges of social dynamics, with some officers' wives proving less than welcoming.
One notable aspect of Marlene's service was her commitment to maintaining high standards for instructor certification. Her insistence on thorough evaluation, even if it ruffled some feathers, ultimately ensured that those with instructor badges were well-prepared for their roles.
After two years of service, Marlene made the decision to return to civilian life, opting to teach at the middle school level, a choice she felt more aligned with her passion.
When asked about her recommendation for young individuals considering military service, Marlene expressed patriotism but also concerns about the influence of politics within the military. She emphasized the importance of considering the implications of serving in a politically charged environment.
Marlene Montague's journey from a small South Dakota town to the Women's Army Corps is a testament to her adventurous spirit and dedication to service. Her story provides a glimpse into the experiences of women who served their country during a transformative period in history, shedding light on both the challenges and rewards they encountered along the way.