In the Black Hills region, where stories of bravery and honor echo through the towering pines, Diane Buxton, a retired Air Force master sergeant and a true inspiration, is one of the few female veterans residing in the area.
The Call to Serve
Diane's path towards military service was influenced by her father, a proud Air Force veteran. Raised in Rapid City, Diane inherited her father's love for the armed forces and a yearning to emulate his footsteps.
As she grew older, her determination to serve her country intensified, and at the age of 27, Diane joined the Air Force, embarking on a late but purposeful start to her military career.
Breaking Barriers
Upon entering the Air Force in 1976, Diane found herself in the midst of an evolving era where gender roles were being challenged. Eager to contribute, she seized the opportunity to break barriers traditionally dominated by men.
Diane's first specialty as a crew chief on a B-52 brought its own set of challenges. Initially, some of her male counterparts were hesitant to accept women on the fly line. However, through her unwavering dedication and competence, Diane quickly silenced any doubts by demonstrating her ability to maintain and work on aircraft with proficiency.
The Crew Chief's Role
As an integral part of the organizational maintenance team, Diane and her crew were responsible for meticulously inspecting the aircraft, ensuring every component was in perfect condition. From checking for loose screws to inspecting the in-air refueling door, they left no stone unturned in guaranteeing the safety and operational readiness of the B-52 fleet.
Moreover, the crew chief played a vital role in instilling confidence in the pilots—a crew chief's endorsement could sway a pilot's decision to fly an aircraft, highlighting the importance of trust and expertise in their relationship.
Mastering Versatility
Diane's dedication and adaptability were not limited to her role as a crew chief. Throughout her Air Force career, she explored two additional specialties: training and education, and recruiting. In training and education, Diane ensured that newly recruited airmen completed their assigned books and successfully passed the subsequent knowledge tests. This crucial role ensured that airmen were well-prepared and equipped for their respective specialties.
As a recruiter, Diane wholeheartedly embraced her role, going above and beyond to encourage aspiring recruits to join the military. Her unwavering patriotism and dedication to the country were evident in every interaction. Despite encountering resistance from some individuals who believed that certain career fields were not suitable for women, Diane remained steadfast, unyielding to any opposition and proving that strength, open-mindedness and resilience were qualities inherent in successful military personnel.
A Legacy of Service
Diane's dedication to her country extended beyond her own service. Proudly displaying her and her father's dog tags, she highlights the deep-rooted tradition of military honor and sacrifice in her family.
Her unwavering pride in wearing those tags symbolizes her commitment to her nation and the deep respect she holds for her father's service.