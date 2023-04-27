Dan Lindblom was a 1st Class Seaman in the U.S. Navy, and his story is one that embodies the experiences of many veterans who have served in different capacities.
Lindblom, a native of South Dakota, joined an inactive Naval Reserve Unit in Brookings while in college in the early 1950s. After passing his physical, Lindblom went through basic training and was given an opportunity to choose where he would like to serve next.
Lindblom expressed his desire to have shore duty on the West Coast but was told that wasn't an option. He settled for serving on one of two submarine tenders that never went anywhere. As part of the sub engine overhaul division, Lindblom was sent to Chief's quarters to serve as a mess cook.
Lindblom's story is a testament to the bravery and resilience of veterans who have served this country. It also shows the importance of giving back to those who have served by listening to their stories and experiences.