Colonel Gary Hewett, a distinguished veteran residing in the Black Hills, gives a glimpse into his life and experiences as he dedicated himself to serving his country.
Hailing from the Tri-State area encompassing Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota, Gary grew up with a fascination for airplanes. From an early age, he dreamt of becoming a pilot, spending his time building models and scrapbooks filled with airplane pictures.
Encouraging his passion, Gary's father decided to take him for a flying lesson when he turned 12. Little did his father know that this experience would only fuel his son's aspirations further.
With the determination to become a pilot, Gary saved his allowance money, quarter by quarter, until he reached the age of 19, when he obtained his private pilot certificate. His dedication and love for aviation led him to pursue his dreams through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at Saint Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Gary's journey into the Air Force took flight as he embarked on pilot training at Laredo in July 1965. From there, he underwent rigorous training, flying various aircraft such as the T-41, T-37 and T-38. Eventually, Gary had the opportunity to fly the illustrious C-130, a four-engine turboprop transport aircraft known for its versatility and power.
While stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, Gary volunteered to serve in Southeast Asia, where he flew C-130s in support of crucial missions. The C-130's ability to transport personnel, cargo, and equipment made it an indispensable asset during the Vietnam War.]
Gary vividly recalls the intense experiences of landing on short runways, sometimes as short as 2,400 feet, with the aim of maximizing payload capacity and contributing to the priority airlift system.
Throughout his time in Southeast Asia, Gary encountered the dangers of war, with mortar and rocket attacks a constant threat. Despite the perils, he considers himself fortunate to have escaped unscathed, expressing gratitude for the blessings he received while witnessing the sacrifices made by his fellow servicemen and women.
Following his service in Southeast Asia, Gary embarked on a new chapter in his career. He became an exchange officer with the Royal Australian Air Force, allowing him to fly their C-130s and strengthen the bond between allies. This opportunity provided Gary with a rich cultural experience and the chance to serve alongside the Australian military in Vietnam.
With an illustrious career spanning 27 years, Gary served in various roles, from contracting and operations to foreign military sales. His journey took him to locations around the globe, fostering partnerships with nations such as Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Canada. Throughout his service, Gary remained grateful for the opportunities afforded to him and acknowledges the taxpayers' contributions that made his travels and accomplishments possible.