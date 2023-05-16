In the Black Hills area, there are numerous veterans deserving recognition and gratitude for their service. Among them is Lee Boyles, an Air Force veteran who dedicated his time to the nation.
Background and Military Journey
Lee Boyles embarked on his military journey during the 1960s, a time when the draft was in effect. After graduating from high school in 1964, he worked as a firefighter for the Forest Service before receiving his draft notice. Recognizing that his chances of surviving Vietnam might be better in the Air Force than in the Army, Lee made the decision to join the Air Force. His options were limited to three choices: security police, cooks or heavy equipment operator. Based on his test results, which indicated proficiency in mechanical, electronics and electrical areas, Lee opted for the role of a heavy equipment operator.
Training and Overseas Service
Upon enlisting, Lee underwent basic training in Lackland, Texas, before being stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base for technical training. His training encompassed a combination of textbook knowledge and hands-on experience operating various heavy equipment, such as bulldozers, cranes, graders and front-end loaders. Interestingly, the heavy equipment operator career field also covered operating engines for railroads on military bases.
After completing his training, Lee received orders for deployment to Vietnam. Initially stationed at Bien Hoa Air Base in the Mekong Delta, he and his fellow service members constructed protective revetments around aircraft to safeguard against potential explosions. The work involved collaborating with Vietnamese nationals who handled the bolts, while the GIs operated the heavy equipment and facilitated the construction process.
Lee's journey continued to Da Nang, where he performed similar duties, but the proximity of the equipment storage area to the mortuary impacted him deeply. Witnessing the procession of bodies from the storage area to the mortuary served as a somber reminder of the human cost of war. Despite these challenging circumstances, Lee remained dedicated to his responsibilities and took refuge in the bunkers whenever incoming fire posed a threat.
Reflections and Conclusion
Lee's service in the Air Force and his time in Vietnam offered valuable insights into the sacrifices made by veterans. He emphasizes that when faced with enemy fire, the primary focus was on carrying out assigned duties. The support and camaraderie among service members played a crucial role in dealing with challenging situations.
Upon returning home, Lee desired to spend more time with his family and sought to distance himself from the military. However, with the wisdom of hindsight, he acknowledges that staying longer in the military might have provided opportunities to further contribute. Despite his personal journey, Lee expresses gratitude for the chance to serve the country and declares his willingness to do so again if physically able.