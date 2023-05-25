Sergeant Howard Larsen's dedication and service to his country deserve recognition. As a resident of the Black Hills region, his contributions have impacted not only the local community but the nation as a whole. Sergeant Larsen's experiences reflect on the value of military service, personal growth and the importance of embracing diverse perspectives.
Early Life and Military Journey
Sergeant Howard Larsen grew up in the town of Lake Preston. His father, an immigrant from Denmark, instilled in him a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. Larsen's path initially led him to South Dakota State University, but fate had other plans.
In November 1950, as tensions simmered during the Korean conflict, the draft notice arrived on Larsen's doorstep. Though he had hoped to join the Air Force, circumstances placed him in the Army. Following boot camp at Camp Carson, Colorado, Larsen became a combat construction specialist (M.O.S. 3729), envisioning the possibility of building or destroying bridges in Korea.
Service in Alaska
However, destiny took a different turn for Sergeant Larsen. Rather than being deployed to Korea, he found himself stationed in Alaska, far from the frontlines of the Korean conflict. In Alaska, the primary concern was the perceived threat of Russian aggression. The military was engaged in constructing infrastructure and fortifying defenses, including monitoring Russian radar tests.
Larsen vividly recalls the hazardous duty and the ear-splitting roar of F-904C fighter jets taking off to deter the Russian tests. His assignment involved building roads and corduroying—a method of reinforcing roads using logs—in the challenging Alaskan terrain. Though the service in Alaska had its hardships, Larsen looks back on it as a unique and fulfilling experience.
Lessons Learned and Impact
When asked about the lasting impact of his military service, Larsen modestly reflects on the camaraderie and relationships forged with officers and fellow soldiers. Despite being primarily assigned to office work due to his typewriting skills, he recognizes the value of being exposed to diverse viewpoints within the military community.
The two years spent in the Army allowed Larsen to grow from a boy to a man, equipping him with valuable life skills and teaching him how to navigate and interact with people from various backgrounds. He acknowledges that military service offers more than just technical training; it fosters personal development and the ability to embrace differing perspectives.
Beyond the Army
After completing his two-year service commitment, Larsen moved on to civilian life, carrying the skills he acquired during his military tenure. While he doesn't explicitly credit the Army for specific career benefits, Larsen acknowledges the lasting impact of his time in the service.