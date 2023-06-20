In Sturgis, the Hometown Market is a unique store that aims to provide local artisans with a platform to showcase their crafts and connect with the community. With over 40 booths filled with an array of handmade goods, the market offers a delightful shopping experience where visitors can discover one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting their neighbors.
Fostering Community and Creativity
Hometown Market was conceived as a response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the potential for individuals to utilize their creative skills and earn extra income during these difficult times, the market founders sought to create a space where local crafters could display and sell their homemade products.
By focusing on the talents within the community, the market became a hub for Sturgis residents to support one another and celebrate the spirit of local entrepreneurship.
The Hometown Market Experience
Walking through the doors of the Hometown Market, visitors are greeted by a diverse range of crafts and handmade goods. With a city cashier managing the transactions, artisans can focus on stocking their booths and showcasing their creations.
The market operates Wednesday through Sunday, expanding to include Fridays through Sundays during the winter season. While the booth count typically hovers around 40, additional booths may be added during busy periods like holidays.
Exploring Local Artistry
The market is a treasure trove of unique items that reflect the creativity and skills of Sturgis' talented residents. Visitors can expect to find a variety of handmade products like:
- Crochet Items
- Refurbished Art
- Homemade Stools
- Horseshoe Art
- Dog Toys
- Towels
- Candles
- Pottery
- And much more!
The market truly offers something for everyone, making it an ideal destination for those seeking distinctive gift ideas or simply browsing for inspiration.
Supporting the Community
One of the core principles of the Hometown Market is supporting the local community. By purchasing items from the market, customers contribute to the growth and success of their neighbors.
Every transaction made at the market nurtures the local economy and enables artisans to continue pursuing their creative passions. The market has become a symbol of unity, bringing together Sturgis residents who share a common goal of supporting local talent and craftsmanship.
Location and Online Presence
Conveniently situated on Main Street at 1123 Main Street, Hometown Market is easily accessible to both residents and visitors alike. It is located just half a block east of the Harley-Davidson Rally point, next to Gold Pan Pizza.
To stay connected and informed about the market, individuals can follow the Sturgis Hometown Market on Facebook. Additionally, those interested in becoming vendors can find the application form on the city's website. By completing the application, they can join the waiting list for an opportunity to showcase their crafts at the market.