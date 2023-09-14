Located in New Underwood, Harry's Hideaway Restaurant & Family Dining is more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal; it's a slice of history and a heartwarming testament to the enduring spirit of small-town America.
Darlene Sether, the manager of Harry's Hideaway, takes us into the restaurant's rich heritage, mouthwatering menu offerings and its role as a beloved community gathering spot.
A Place with History
Harry's Hideaway is not your typical restaurant; it's a labor of love and dedication. The building itself boasts a storied past, having served as a restaurant in the 1960s before transforming into various other businesses, from a fireworks shop to a beauty salon and even a leather store.
However, it was the vision of its current owner that breathed new life into this historical venue, bringing it back to its roots as a cherished eatery in New Underwood.
A Family Legacy
Darlene's roots in the community run deep, as her family has been an integral part of the area's history. Her mother operated the "Little Country Diner" on Main Street, a testament to the town's bustling past, where events like the state high school rodeo and the Old Timers Rodeo brought people together.
This strong sense of community and family values shines through in every aspect of Harry's Hideaway.
The Irresistible Menu
One of the standout features of Harry's Hideaway is its delectable menu, serving breakfast and lunch to hungry patrons. The "Harry's Special" is a breakfast favorite, featuring four eggs, hash browns and a choice of meat.
The portion sizes are generous, and the chicken fried steak, a plate-sized masterpiece, is another crowd-pleaser. The lunch menu is equally enticing, with daily specials that are proudly displayed on their website and in the restaurant.
What makes Harry's Hideaway truly special is that everything is homemade, from the savory dishes to the mouthwatering desserts.
Homemade Desserts
Speaking of desserts, Harry's Hideaway takes pride in its homemade pies, caramel rolls and other sweet treats that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. A meal at Harry's isn't complete without a delightful dessert, and the selection varies from day to day, adding an element of surprise to each visit.
Community-Oriented
Harry's Hideaway is not just a restaurant; it's a place where the community gathers, and friendships are formed. The warm and welcoming atmosphere feels like an extension of someone's home, where guests can relax, enjoy a meal and share in the laughter and camaraderie of the staff.