Happy Hills Painting, located in Uptown Rapid, is a studio that offers instructor-led painting classes in acrylics, oils and watercolors. Founded by Morgan Nolan and Wanda Miller, a mother-daughter team, Happy Hills Painting opened its doors with a mission to bring the community together through the art of painting.
The studio offers classes on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, twice a day, with each class ranging from two to four hours, depending on the level of difficulty and the type of medium used. The studio offers a variety of classes ranging from level one, suitable for beginners, to level four and beyond, for those who want to paint larger and more intricate oil paintings.
Morgan and Wanda have extensive training in painting techniques, having studied under renowned painters such as Steve Ross, Bob Ross' son, and Brad Bevans. Wanda even attended the Bob Ross School for additional training. The studio also offers classes for children and private lessons for those who want a more personalized learning experience.
In addition to providing art education, Happy Hills Painting is dedicated to giving back to the community. Starting in June, the studio will offer a weekly kids class, where all profits will be donated to a different local charity organization each week.
The studio's website and Facebook page make it easy for customers to see the calendar of classes and determine the appropriate level and medium for their skill level. Happy Hills Painting also offers private events for families and large groups, providing a fun and unique way to spend time together.
As a family-owned business, Happy Hills Painting places a strong emphasis on family values and communication. Morgan and Wanda's relationship allows them to work well together and with their customers, knowing each other's strengths and abilities.