The Good Shepherd Clinic is an outreach ministry of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish, and for the past 15 years, this clinic has been a beacon of hope and healing for individuals aged 19 to 64 who lack health insurance coverage. Founded in February 2009, the clinic's mission has expanded beyond its initial scope, addressing various medical needs within the community.
At its inception, the Good Shepherd Clinic served as a free medical facility catering to those ineligible for Medicare, Medicaid, Indian Health Services, Veterans Assistance or CHIPs. Patients without access to healthcare were welcomed with open arms, regardless of their background or circumstances.
Over the years, the clinic has adapted to meet the evolving needs of its patients, adding programs such as chronic care management, immunizations, and a dental initiative.
Every Monday evening, except for federal holidays, the clinic opens its doors at 6 p.m., welcoming those in need of medical or dental assistance. Upon arrival, visitors are directed to separate lines based on their specific needs to streamline the registration process.
The clinic's compassionate team ensures patients meet eligibility guidelines, which includes having a monthly income that does not exceed 200% of the federal poverty level.
The staff, comprising over 20 healthcare partners, including physicians from Monument Health and dedicated dentists from neighboring towns, volunteer their expertise and services to provide comprehensive care. The dentists attend to issues such as extractions and severe decay, while medical providers diagnose and treat various ailments.
Dr. Ross Johnson, one of the dedicated healthcare professionals at the Good Shepherd Clinic, describes his role as a means to alleviate suffering, both physical and financial. As a newcomer to the area, he saw an opportunity to give back to the community and contribute to its well-being. The clinic becomes a lifeline for those who would otherwise endure pain and hardship due to lack of access to healthcare.
Although the clinic offers initial triage and basic medical services, more complex cases are referred to partnering facilities for further evaluation and treatment. While they may not leave the clinic pain-free, patients are provided with medication and antibiotics to alleviate discomfort until they can receive proper medical attention.
As a community-driven initiative, the Good Shepherd Clinic plays a crucial role in spearheading health awareness and providing vital medical assistance to those in need. Supported by volunteers and community contributions, it exemplifies the spirit of giving back and fostering compassion within a close-knit town like Spearfish.
To stay updated on clinic operations, openings and closures, interested individuals can visit the Good Shepherd Clinic's website or follow their updates on Facebook. Driven by faith and a strong sense of community, the clinic stands as a testament to the power of compassion and dedicated healthcare professionals, making a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve.