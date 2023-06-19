Nestled in the scenic backdrop of Devils Tower, the Golf Club at Devils Tower stands as a hidden gem in Hulett, Wyoming. With its breathtaking landscape and world-class facilities, this private golf course has earned a reputation as one of the top-rated golf destinations in the state.
In addition to the exceptional golfing experience, the club offers a remarkable dining experience at the 77 Steakhouse and Saloon.
Unveiling the Majestic Landscape
The Golf Club at Devils Tower boasts a stunning location amidst the natural splendor of Devils Tower. The picturesque surroundings create an awe-inspiring ambiance, making every moment spent on the course a memorable experience. The club's commitment to preserving the beauty of the landscape enhances the overall appeal of the golfing experience.
A Golfer's Paradise
Ranked among the top five golf courses in Wyoming, the Golf Club at Devils Tower offers an exceptional golfing experience. Members and guests can enjoy the meticulously designed course, which showcases the visionary approach of the Neiman family, the owners of the club. Membership opportunities are available, inviting golf enthusiasts to become part of this exclusive community.
A Legacy of Vision
The history of the Golf Club at Devils Tower reflects the visionary mindset of its founder, Jim Senior. Seeking ways to revitalize smaller towns, he recognized the potential of a golf course, an airport and a medical center. This led to the establishment of the club and its enduring legacy as a pillar of the community. Today, the club stands as a testament to Jim Senior's determination and entrepreneurial spirit.
Exceptional Accommodations
For those seeking an immersive experience, the club offers lodging options open to the public. Guests can enjoy the convenience of staying on-site, surrounded by the tranquility of the golf course. Additionally, the Best Western in town provides an alternative choice, ensuring visitors have a range of accommodations to suit their preferences.
77 Steakhouse and Saloon
Adjacent to the golf course, the 77 Steakhouse and Saloon is a culinary delight. Built around a beautifully restored bar from 1895, the restaurant exudes a sense of history and charm. The woodwork and intricate details transport patrons to a bygone era. The attentive staff at the restaurant is committed to providing a complete dining experience, going beyond serving meals to creating lasting memories.
Immersive Atmosphere and Superb Cuisine
At the 77 Steakhouse and Saloon, the emphasis is on creating a truly memorable experience for guests. The atmosphere exudes warmth and hospitality, making visitors feel welcome from the moment they step through the door. The dedicated staff ensures that every aspect of the dining experience is exceptional.
Delectable Menu Selections
The menu at the 77 Steakhouse and Saloon showcases a diverse range of culinary delights. With offerings such as fresh walleye, salmon, seafood, pastas and an array of succulent steaks, including filet mignon, New York strip and bison tomahawk, there is something to satisfy every palate. The restaurant also features a bar menu, ensuring a variety of options for all diners.
Making Reservations
Due to the popularity of the 77 Steakhouse and Saloon, it is advisable to make reservations, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights when prime rib is served. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking an extraordinary dining experience, planning ahead ensures a seamless and enjoyable visit.