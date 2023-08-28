In Medora, North Dakota, there lies a haven of excitement and leisure known as Point to Point Park. With Eugene Goettlicher, the Park and Recreation Manager, this recreational paradise is a testament to the joyous spirit of the community.
Offering an array of activities for all ages, Point to Point Park has quickly become a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike.
A Splash of Delight
The park's recent debut in 2022 brought a wave of fun-filled additions. The crown jewel of the park is undoubtedly the lazy river pool—a serene oasis where visitors can unwind while gently floating along the current.
For the younger crowd, the splash pad provides a safe and exhilarating environment for frolicking in water jets and sprays. Bouncing pads and mini zip line swings offer thrilling moments of airborne excitement, while the soaring main zip line promises an adrenaline rush like no other.
Mini Golf, Maxi Fun
The mini golf course at Point to Point Park has undergone a significant transformation, resulting in an 18-hole masterpiece of entertainment. Previously confined to a smaller space, the revamped course now stretches across two sides of the street, allowing players to immerse themselves in a challenging yet enjoyable experience. This addition has become a testament to the park's commitment to enhancing visitor enjoyment.
Soaring High with the Soaring Eagle
The Soaring Eagle Zip Line is a heart-pounding adventure that shouldn't be missed. After securing oneself in a comfortable seat, participants are lifted up to heights of approximately 150 feet, suspended momentarily before the thrilling descent at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
The breathtaking aerial views and the rush of wind make this ride an unforgettable experience that draws both thrill-seekers and those looking to conquer their fear of heights.
A Playground for All Ages
One of the park's unique attractions is the colossal bouncing pillow—an oversized trampoline-like surface that beckons visitors of all ages to jump, bounce and play to their heart's content.
Additionally, Point to Point Park provides a pickleball course that's open to the public, complete with free paddle rentals, encouraging everyone to engage in some friendly competition.
Affordable Adventures
Point to Point Park offers a range of admission packages, catering to various interests. For those who wish to experience the lazy river pool, mini golf and the zipline, bundle deals provide a cost-effective way to enjoy all the key attractions.
However, many of the park's features, including the splash pad, bouncing pillow, mini zip line swings and pickleball court, are available free of charge, ensuring that everyone can partake in the fun without breaking the bank.
More Than an Amusement
Beyond the array of attractions, Point to Point Park carries historical significance tied to its name. The moniker "Point to Point" harkens back to a game played by none other than Theodore Roosevelt and his children.
The 26th President of the United States believed in toughening up the American spirit, and he devised a game where participants had to navigate the shortest route between two points, surmounting obstacles with determination and ingenuity. This heritage is also reflected in the park's hiking trails that lead to sweeping vistas atop the butte, offering breathtaking panoramas of the town.
A Path to Adventure
The hiking trails of Point to Point Park epitomize the spirit of adventure embodied by Roosevelt's game. As visitors ascend the trails, they encounter an intriguing choice—either tackle a ladder-like staircase for a more direct route or opt for a meandering path that winds through the landscape.
Regardless of the chosen path, the reward at the end is the same: a magnificent view that encompasses the charm of Medora in its entirety.
A Town Icon
Point to Point Park stands as a welcoming symbol for those entering Medora. Positioned as the very first sight upon entering the town, its attractions and iconic zip line are impossible to miss.
For those seeking additional information, the park's website provides a comprehensive resource to plan a day filled with amusement.