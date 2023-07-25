Welcome to Full Circle Martial Arts Academy, where students of all ages come together to embark on a journey of self-discovery, confidence-building and community connection. Founded by Master Naomi Even-Aberle in December 2020 in Rapid City, the academy has evolved and flourished, currently residing at a prime location on Oshkosh Street, surrounded by businesses that share the vision of empowering individuals both physically and mentally.
The heart of Full Circle Martial Arts Academy lies in its dedication to fostering healthy students in body, mind and spirit. Offering training to students aged three to any age, the academy aims to create a comfortable space for all, allowing them to feel at ease within their bodies. Through the practice of martial arts, such as kicking and blocking, students gain confidence in their movements and begin to develop trust in themselves and their abilities.
Beyond physical techniques, Full Circle Martial Arts Academy emphasizes essential life skills and values. Decision-making, understanding personal values and being mindful of the impact of actions on others are integral aspects of the academy's teachings. As students progress in their martial arts journey, they develop a deeper understanding of themselves, their community and the world around them, making conscious and intentional decisions that ripple positively through society.
The uniqueness of Full Circle lies in its year-round programming. Unlike seasonal sports, the academy offers continuous enrollment, allowing students to start at any time and progress at their own pace. This flexible approach enables families to integrate martial arts into their busy schedules while nurturing a lifelong passion for learning and growth.
Master Naomi firmly believes that age should never be a barrier to martial arts training. The academy warmly welcomes individuals of all ages, recognizing that martial arts is a journey of self-discovery and body awareness that can be undertaken at any stage of life.
Full Circle Martial Arts Academy shares its space with like-minded women-owned businesses, fostering a sense of community and support. Partnering with Barefoot Dance Studio, Soul Yoga and Sun Dog Rehab, the academy is perfectly situated to be a hub for personal growth and empowerment.
If you're interested in joining this dynamic community and embarking on a path of self-improvement, visit Full Circle Martial Arts Academy at 412 Oshkosh Street. For more information on class schedules, styles offered and pricing, visit their website or follow them on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
Remember, it's never too late to start your martial arts journey. Full Circle Martial Arts Academy is here to guide you, embrace your uniqueness and empower you to become the best version of yourself, one step at a time.