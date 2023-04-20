The Biberdorf family’s life was turned upside down on March 5, 2022, when their youngest son, Sam, was involved in a serious car accident.
The family had been planning a trip to the gym that day when Stacey, Sam’s mother, and Terry, Sam's father, headed to the gym, but when Sam didn’t show up, they assumed he had gotten stuck in a ditch due to the icy conditions. It wasn’t until they received a call from a friend, who was also a sheriff, that they found out about the accident. Sam had been T-boned while driving, and had to be cut out of the car with the Jaws of Life.
The family rushed to the hospital, where they discovered that Sam had suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as a bruised lung and spleen. He was placed on a ventilator and taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The family was told that the injury was severe, but fortunately, there were no brain bleeds.
Sam spent 11 days in the PICU before being transferred to a rehabilitation center, where he had to relearn everything, from walking and talking to going to the bathroom. Sam’s recovery was remarkable, and he was able to relearn everything at an incredibly fast pace.
Throughout their ordeal, the Biberdorf family received support from the community, their friends and even strangers. The Children’s Miracle Network reached out to them and provided funding to help them during their extended stay in the rehabilitation center. The family was very grateful for the support they received, and they encourage others to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, which provides support for families in similar situations.
The Biberdorf family’s story is one of resilience, positivity and community support. They found strength in their love for each other and their unwavering determination to help Sam recover. Their story serves as an inspiration to others who may be going through difficult times, reminding us that we are not alone, and that with love, support and perseverance, we can overcome even the most challenging obstacles.