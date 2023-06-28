Deadwood, a town renowned for its rich history, has become home to a unique establishment that celebrates both the past and the present. Sharon Jacobs, along with her family, owns and operates the Jacobs Art Gallery, Jacobs Brewhouse, a bakery and Jacobs Brewery. Their commitment to preserving Deadwood's historical charm while offering diverse experiences has made them a beloved part of the community.
Preserving the Historical Charm
Since their arrival in South Dakota in 2015, the Jacobs family has been dedicated to honoring the historical significance of Deadwood. They established their art gallery on Main Street, taking pride in exposing the town's authentic architectural elements by removing stucco and preserving the old.
Diversity at Jacobs Brewhouse
In 2020, Jacobs Brewhouse and a bakery were introduced, offering visitors a place to enjoy delectable food and beverages. Sharon and her team take great pride in creating a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and restrictions.
Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or have specific dietary requirements, Jacobs Brewhouse strives to provide options that satisfy everyone. The family's commitment to inclusivity extends even further with a dog-friendly menu, welcoming four-legged friends to join the dining experience.
Family-Friendly Atmosphere
At Jacobs Brewhouse, the emphasis is on creating a welcoming environment for families. Children can enjoy a peaceful dining experience, as smoking is strictly prohibited on the premises. By maintaining a smoke-free atmosphere and focusing on family-friendliness, the Jacobs family aims to make Deadwood a destination that appeals to visitors of all ages.
The Unique Grocer Area
The grocer section of Jacobs Brewhouse holds a special place in Sharon's heart. With a focus on products made in the USA, particularly small-batch and locally sourced items, the Jacobs family strives to support smaller businesses and promote awareness of their offerings. The grocer section is not your typical grocery store; it offers unique and often organic products, allowing visitors to discover one-of-a-kind finds while supporting local producers.
Jacobs Brewery: A Showcase of Local Craft
In 2021, Jacobs Brewery became the latest addition to the family's ventures. Alongside their own remarkable beer recipes, the brewery showcases the work of fellow local breweries. With 18 taps, including beer cocktails, Jacobs Brewery offers visitors an opportunity to explore a wide selection of craft beers in a town where such options are not as abundant as in larger cities.
An Inviting Outdoor Patio
The family's commitment to repurposing and preserving extends to the outdoor seating patio, which was once a parking lot. Salvaged bricks from the building were used to create an authentic brick wall, and the space now features a cozy fire feature.
Sharon and her husband personally landscaped the area, ensuring a serene ambiance for guests to enjoy.
Art and Music: A Creative Touch
The walls of Jacobs Brewhouse are adorned with artwork created by Sharon's husband, showcasing his talent as both a drummer and an artist. The establishment also proudly displays guitars that have been obtained through charitable events and connections with renowned musicians.
The combination of art, music and the family's personal touch creates a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere.