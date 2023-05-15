In Rapid City, Mercy Gate Church stands as a beacon of hope, offering solace and spiritual guidance to those in need. At its helm is Senior Pastor Kenneth Brock and Freeway Ministries Executive Director John Stroup, whose stories serve as a testament to the transformative power of faith and redemption.
Kenneth Brock & John Stroup: A Life Transformed
"As far as the church planting stuff goes, we've seen God do miraculous things," said Kenneth. "We've seen marriages restored, we've seen relationships restored and a multitude of salvations, 146 to date. And then as far as Freeway goes, we've seen several people give their life to the Lord and get their children back from the state. And we've been teaching them to be mothers and to be fathers and to be productive members of the community. They're working and taking care of their families and they're giving back by helping us continue our mission to reach the hard to reach."
"I ended up homeless and on drugs when I was a young man in my early 20s. From my early 20s, till I was about 30 years old, I became homeless and I was an IV drug user. I went from a drug dealer to a drug addict to a homeless junkie," John said. "And in 2008, I went to prison for selling drugs and I found a Bible. And I wanted to know what Jesus did with bad guys because I was one. And Scripture in the Bible says, There's none good. No, not one. And that was great news to a bad guy, but terrible news to people who think they're good. And I realized that Jesus alone was good. And I found out I was a poster child for Christianity according to the Bible, and that God could use people like me, and he called them by name."
The Power of Freeway Ministries
Freeway Ministries offers a unique approach to addiction recovery and outreach. By providing homes for men and women seeking recovery, the organization serves as an alternative to prison in seven Missouri counties and offers support to individuals transitioning from incarceration. The ministry's model is centered around creating a welcoming environment where individuals can experience love, acceptance, and familial support. The weekly gatherings include a dinner, childcare services and a message of hope, allowing participants to encounter a different culture and a new way of life.
Impacting Lives and Communities
The impact of Freeway Ministries is tangible, with countless lives transformed and families restored. Through the ministry's efforts, individuals have found salvation, reconciled broken relationships, and regained custody of their children. Beyond addressing immediate needs, Freeway Ministries invests in long-term discipleship, teaching individuals how to rebuild their lives, find employment, and become productive members of society. The ultimate goal is to empower those who have experienced profound brokenness to become missionaries within their own communities and around the world.
Connect and Support
For those seeking support or wishing to contribute to Freeway Ministries' mission, their website serves as a hub of information. Visitors can find links to various affiliated Freeways across different states, including the South Dakota chapter.