Found by Weathered Vane, nestled in Baken Park, is not just a store; it's an experience that takes you on a journey of discovery.
Since its beginnings in October 1999 on Haines Avenue, this beloved establishment has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Marlow and Jan Scherbenske, the passionate owners, had a vision to bring something extraordinary to Rapid City—a place where everyone could find unique products at fair prices.
Today, Found by Weathered Vane stands as a testament to their commitment to quality, diversity and creating a truly magical shopping experience.
A Haven of Delightful Surprises
Step inside Found by Weathered Vane, and you'll be transported to a world of enchantment and wonder. The store is thoughtfully divided into different categories, each showcasing carefully curated items that span home decor, gourmet foods, kitchen essentials and delightful gadgets. From seasonal decorations that evoke the holiday spirit to scented candles that fill the air with their mesmerizing fragrances, the store never ceases to captivate its patrons.
Embracing Local Pride
Found by Weathered Vane is deeply rooted in the community it serves. The store proudly features a range of South Dakota-themed T-shirts and gift tables, allowing customers to celebrate and share their love for the state. Furthermore, recognizing the need for women's clothing options in Rapid City, the founders expanded their offerings to include boutique apparel, handbags and jewelry. This addition has brought joy to many shoppers seeking fashionable and unique clothing items.
The Pursuit of Quality
Marlow and Jan firmly believe in the importance of firsthand experience when selecting products for their store. They attend market events several times a year, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and carefully choosing items that meet their high standards. By engaging with the products directly, they ensure that customers can trust the quality and authenticity of everything they find at Found by Weathered Vane.
A Constant Evolution
At Found by Weathered Vane, change is embraced and celebrated. The store transforms with the seasons, captivating visitors with changing displays and an ever-growing selection of new merchandise. The arrival of fresh stock is met with anticipation and excitement, making each visit to the store feel like unwrapping a gift. The dedicated team behind the scenes orchestrates a symphony of creativity, ensuring that the presentation is as delightful as the treasures within.
A Magical Experience
Visiting Found by Weathered Vane is a sensory adventure. The sights, scents and ambiance combine to create an immersive and joyful experience. From the tantalizing aromas that accompany each season to the visually captivating displays, the store has a way of transporting visitors to a world of magic and delight. It's no wonder that a customer once described it as "Disneyland for ladies"—a place where dreams come true and everyday life is infused with wonder.