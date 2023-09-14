Imagine a cozy Irish wake where laughter and tears blend seamlessly, and the audience is an integral part of the show. This is precisely what you can expect from "Flanagan's Wake," a captivating and immersive theatrical production directed by David Azadi Scott.
The Tale of Flanagan
"Flanagan's Wake" revolves around the untimely passing of a young gentleman named Flanagan, and the circumstances of his departure remain shrouded in mystery. However, the details of his demise are not the primary focus of the show. Instead, the play invites the audience to join the residents of Grappling as they gather to celebrate and mourn Flanagan's life.
Meet the Colorful Characters
The characters that populate "Flanagan's Wake" are as diverse as they are entertaining. Among them, there's Mother Flanagan, portrayed by the talented Josh Porto.
Mother Flanagan is an elderly Irish woman with a passion for spirits and a fierce protectiveness when it comes to Flanagan and Irish traditions. Her character adds a delightful touch of humor and authenticity to the production, making her a standout performer.
In addition to Mother Flanagan, the audience will encounter a cast of characters that include the mayor, Flanagan's fiancée of 30 years, his disapproving mother, the town priest and two friends. Each character brings a unique perspective and humorous anecdotes to the table, contributing to the rich tapestry of Flanagan's life and legacy.
Audience as Family
What sets "Flanagan's Wake" apart from traditional theater is its interactive nature. The audience is treated as though they are long-lost American relatives who have crossed the pond to mourn Flanagan's passing.
This unique approach transforms the spectators into active participants in the unfolding story. Before the show begins, during intermission and throughout the performance, the cast engages with the audience, creating an immersive experience that blurs the line between fiction and reality.
The Show Details
"Flanagan's Wake" promises a night of riotous laughter and heartfelt moments. The show opens on Thursday, September 14, with curtains rising at 7:30 p.m. For those eager to fully immerse themselves in the world of Grappling, you can arrive one hour early at 6:30 p.m.
The Seraphim Theater, located at 1124 Kansas City Street, serves as the perfect backdrop for this engaging production. Tickets are available online and can also be purchased at the door.
A Riotous Experience
"Flanagan's Wake" is a testament to the incredible talents of its improvisational comedians and the dedication of director David Azadi Scott. This remarkable blend of improvisation, audience interaction and heartfelt storytelling promises an unforgettable night at the theater.
As the audience becomes part of the show, they can expect an evening filled with laughter, tears and a deep connection to the residents of Grappling as they come together to celebrate the life of Flanagan.