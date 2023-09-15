In the town of Spearfish, alongside Spearfish Creek, lies the Farmhouse Bistro & Bar. Owned and managed by Merideth Pangburn, this charming establishment opened its doors in 2019 and has since become a beloved dining destination for locals and visitors alike.
With seating for 130 indoors and an additional 70 seats outside, the Farmhouse offers a delightful dining experience in a stunning natural setting.
A Farm-to-Table Concept
What sets the Farmhouse Bistro & Bar apart is its commitment to a farm-to-table concept. Merideth and her team take pride in serving seasonal, fresh and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
Merideth explains that they strive to use fresh ingredients, embodying a true farm-to-table ethos. This dedication to quality ingredients ensures that every dish is bursting with flavor and showcases the best that the region has to offer.
Diverse Menu Offerings
One of the standout features of the Farmhouse Bistro & Bar is its diverse menu. While they do offer classic favorites like steak and burgers, the restaurant prides itself on offering a range of proteins and unique dishes.
Merideth shared that they aim to provide different proteins than what's commonly found in the area. This includes options like ahi tuna and scallops, making it a haven for seafood lovers.
Whether you're craving comfort food or a gourmet experience, the Farmhouse has something for everyone.
A Homey Atmosphere
Step inside the Farmhouse, and you'll immediately notice the warm and welcoming atmosphere. The walls are adorned with a multitude of old family photos, creating a cozy and homey ambiance.
Merideth's goal was to invite people into her home, and the decor certainly achieves that. It's a place where diners can enjoy a delicious meal while feeling like they're part of an extended family.
Creative Cocktails and Events
The Farmhouse Bistro & Bar is not just about the food; it's also known for its creative cocktails. The talented bartenders craft unique concoctions using homemade syrups and even incorporate elements like smoke for a one-of-a-kind drinking experience.
For those seeking event space, the restaurant offers a loft upstairs and an upper deck, making it an ideal venue for private gatherings, rehearsal dinners, and special events.
Operating Hours and Special Considerations
The Farmhouse is open Tuesday through Sunday, serving both lunch and dinner. They open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on most days, except for Sundays when they exclusively serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations are recommended, and the restaurant is accommodating of dietary preferences, offering gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options on their menu.
An Ever-Changing Culinary Adventure
What makes the Farmhouse Bistro & Bar truly special is its commitment to culinary innovation. While staple items remain consistent, the rest of the menu rotates regularly, allowing patrons to savor something new and exciting with each visit.
Merideth's dedication to providing a diverse and ever-changing dining experience ensures that there's always a reason to return to this delightful Spearfish establishment.