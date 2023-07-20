Nestled in Haakon County lies the charming small community of Philip. Home to around 800 residents, this close-knit town exudes warmth and a strong sense of community. Known as the county seat of Haakon County, Philip has emerged as a vibrant hub, offering its residents a range of amenities and businesses that make up its small size.
The community owes much of its character to its founder, Scottie Philip, fondly remembered as the Buffalo Man. The Scottie Philip Highway, also known as Highway 14, serves as a lasting testament to his legacy and is a source of pride for the residents, who affectionately refer to themselves as the Philip Scotties.
Philip's economic development has been driven by a variety of entities, with the Philip Chamber of Commerce playing a pivotal role. Under the leadership of Dorene Vetter, the Chamber has been proactive in revamping the town's business landscape, fostering an environment where commerce thrives. In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, Philip Charities has undertaken commendable housing projects, adding to the community's allure and quality of life.
Dillon Kjerstad, a resident and business owner in Philip, speaks highly of the welcoming nature of the town. Having moved here a decade ago, he emphasizes how this sense of camaraderie has remained unchanged. With a family of four children, they are never short of activities throughout the year, thanks to a well-rounded recreational and social calendar.
The town boasts an indoor movie theater, a baseball program and a soccer program, ensuring that the community stays engaged and vibrant.
One remarkable aspect of Philip is its exceptional healthcare services, especially for a town of its size. With three dedicated doctors residing in the community, the town's health services are second to none.
The local pharmacy, in particular, stands out for its ability to serve not only Philip but also the nearby nursing home in Kadoka. This quality healthcare infrastructure attracts patients from rural areas, proving that Philip is a reliable hub for healthcare services.
One can't help but notice the comprehensive range of businesses Philip has to offer. The town takes pride in being self-sufficient, with a thriving grocery store, a reliable hardware store and implement dealers, among others. It's a town where residents can find almost everything they need right within their community, reducing the need to travel long distances for everyday necessities.
Courtney Kjerstad, another resident and business owner in Philip, shares her gratitude for the strong community support that has made their ventures successful. She mentions the bank and the pharmacy as vital businesses in the town, enabling Philip to thrive economically and providing residents with essential services.
Philip, with its warm and friendly atmosphere, serves as a beacon of hope for small towns across America. It exemplifies how a close-knit community can flourish through cooperation, economic diversification and a shared commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive environment for all its residents.