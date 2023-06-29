Sturgis, South Dakota, known for its renowned motorcycle rally, has seen a surge of energy and community engagement in recent years. At the forefront of this revitalization is the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, led by Veronica Grosek, the executive director. With a fresh approach to chamber activities and an emphasis on fostering community spirit, the Chamber has become a driving force behind the transformation of Downtown Sturgis.
One of the notable initiatives spearheaded by the Chamber is the Sturgis Artwalk, now in its third year. Collaborating with the Downtown Foundation, the Artwalk has flourished, boasting an impressive display of 32 sculptures scattered throughout the town. The sculptures, carefully chosen to reflect the heritage, history and industry of Sturgis, have become captivating focal points for both residents and visitors alike.
Veronica, who also sits on the Downtown Foundation, expresses her passion for the Artwalk and its positive impact on the community. The event not only satisfies the community's desire for more artwork but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth. By enticing visitors to explore the downtown area and patronize local businesses, the Artwalk has become a win-win endeavor.
To participate in the Sturgis Artwalk, interested individuals can obtain a map of the sculpture locations from various downtown businesses, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and the Sturgis Welcome Center. The range of sculptures spans from the community center all the way to Junction Avenue, offering participants a comprehensive tour of the entire town.
The artwork selected for the Artwalk is sourced from a diverse pool of talented artists from across the nation. An experienced individual aids the Chamber in curating a list of potential artworks, ensuring a broad spectrum of creative expression. The selection committee then reviews the options and determines which sculptures would best resonate with the Sturgis community. The chosen pieces not only add aesthetic value but also evoke a sense of Sturgis's rich history, Western heritage, and Native American culture.
Beyond the Sturgis Artwalk, there are several other exciting events and activities to engage in downtown. Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce organizes a variety of events throughout the summer, offering ample opportunities for socializing, networking and supporting local businesses. To stay updated on downtown happenings, individuals can visit the Downtown Sturgis, South Dakota Facebook page or follow the Chamber of Commerce page.
By promoting the Sturgis Artwalk and other engaging events, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in fostering a vibrant and dynamic downtown environment. Residents and visitors alike can now appreciate the fusion of art, culture, and community spirit that defines Downtown Sturgis.