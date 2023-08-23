The Central States Fair is not only a place of excitement and amusement but has now become an educational hub as well. At the center of this new venture is Dani Herring, the Livestock and Ag Education Manager for the fair, who is pioneering an innovative initiative to bridge the gap between consumers and their food sources. With the launch of the South Dakota AG Venture experience, the fair aims to educate visitors about the origins of their food and the intricacies of agriculture.
This endeavor seeks to answer a pressing question: Where does our food come from? As our society becomes more disconnected from the roots of agriculture, it's imperative to rekindle awareness about the journey that food takes from farm to table.
The AG Venture experience offers a range of interactive activities that captivate both young and old minds. A video kiosk features eight informative videos covering topics from animal health and handling to feed nutrition, providing a comprehensive overview of the beef industry.
For those seeking a more immersive encounter, a virtual reality station offers a 360-degree view of a cattle pasture, feedlot and even a cattle drive. This innovative approach provides a unique opportunity for visitors to witness firsthand the environments in which their food originates.
Engagement continues with a South Dakota AG trivia game that challenges visitors' knowledge of agriculture. Puzzles are designed to teach about diverse aspects of South Dakota's agricultural sectors, shedding light on topics that often go unnoticed. They also have a Volvo simulator to let participants test their skills in operating heavy machinery, thereby offering a taste of life on the farm.
Prizes and giveaways further sweeten the deal, encouraging active participation in the various activities. Nerdy Nuts peanut butter samples are up for grabs, and the chance to win gifts from partnering companies adds an element of excitement to the learning experience.
One of the highlights of the AG Education Center is the opportunity to connect directly with ranchers. Visitors can write letters to express their gratitude and appreciation for the hard work these individuals contribute to the food industry. This personal touch fosters a sense of connection between consumers and producers.
As Dani Herring emphasizes, the virtual reality experiences and interactive activities aim to close the gap between urban dwellers and the farming community. In a world where grocery store shelves seem to be the final destination for our food, the AG Venture experience provides a window into the essential steps that precede this journey.
Through realistic portrayals of farms and ranches, the venture educates in a safe and captivating manner, encouraging a deeper understanding of the agricultural world.
The Central States Fair's South Dakota AG Venture experience isn't just an attraction – it's an educational opportunity that celebrates the roots of our sustenance. By bringing visitors closer to the agricultural process, it ensures that the legacy of farming remains alive and well, even in a rapidly changing world.