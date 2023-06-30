The Redlin Art Center in Watertown, South Dakota stands as a testament to the artistic genius and hometown pride of Terry Redlin, a renowned American painter. The museum, constructed with a vision that spanned over a decade, was designed by Terry's son, Charles Redlin, who self-taught himself architectural design. Choosing Watertown as the location for the center held deep significance for Terry Redlin, as it was his beloved hometown.
Terry Redlin's passion for art and his dedication to his roots are evident in every aspect of the museum. The construction alone cost a staggering $10 million, a testament to the artist's commitment to creating a lasting legacy. Furthermore, Terry generously donated all his original artworks, a remarkable collection of 28 pieces, which are now proudly displayed in the gallery.
Visitors to the Redlin Art Center are welcomed with free admission to three floors of captivating galleries. Alongside the awe-inspiring paintings, the center features two exquisite gift shops. These shops offer a wide range of prints, coasters, coffee mugs and other gift items adorned with Terry Redlin's art. Every purchase made directly supports the foundation and helps keep the center accessible to all without any admission fees.
A unique and interactive experience awaits visitors as they delve into the artwork. Each painting is accompanied by a caption that provides insight into its original inspiration. For a deeper connection, an audio tour is available, allowing visitors to hear Terry Redlin himself narrate stories behind the paintings. This engaging feature creates a personal and immersive journey into the artist's world.
Additionally, the Redlin Art Center boasts a captivating 15-minute film showcased in its amphitheater. This film offers an intimate portrayal of Terry Redlin's life, providing visitors with a comprehensive understanding of the artist's legacy.
The Redlin Art Center stands as a proud testament to Terry Redlin's artistic prowess and his deep connection to his hometown. It invites art enthusiasts and visitors from near and far to explore the captivating galleries, immerse themselves in Terry's artistic journey and support the center through the gift shops. As Terry Redlin himself once said, it is their pleasure to share his beautiful gift of art with the world, and they warmly welcome everyone to experience it firsthand.