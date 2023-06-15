The Redlin Art Center stands as a testament to the artistic legacy of Terry Redlin, a renowned American artist whose original oil paintings have captivated audiences worldwide. Located in Watertown, South Dakota, this museum is a gift to art enthusiasts, as admission is free, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and splendor of Redlin's 167 original artworks spanning three floors.
The Early Years and Artistic Beginnings
Terry Redlin's artistic talent was apparent from an early age. Even as a young boy, he displayed an innate ability for drawing, which is showcased in a charming room called "The Early Drawings" at the Redlin Art Center.
However, at the age of 15, tragedy struck when Terry lost his leg in a motorcycle accident caused by a drunk driver. Despite this setback, Terry's determination and passion for art persevered.
Through a scholarship program for disabled students, he received $1,500 to attend art school, marking the beginning of his artistic journey.
From Medical School to Wildlife Art
Although Terry initially pursued a career in medicine, his true calling resided in the realm of art.
After graduating, he worked as a model for various companies in the Minneapolis area, collaborating with art directors and illustrators. However, he yearned to establish himself as an independent artist. In 1977, Terry Redlin embraced his destiny as a wildlife artist, launching his career and captivating the hearts of art enthusiasts worldwide.
The Three Floors of Redlin Art Center
As visitors explore the Redlin Art Center, they encounter different phases of Terry Redlin's artistic evolution spread across its three floors:
- Main Floor - The main floor showcases a wide array of Terry Redlin's earlier art pieces, featuring many of his original works. Visitors are treated to the mastery of his brushstrokes and the rich landscapes that breathe life into his paintings.
- Second Floor - Transitioning to Terry Redlin's "Americana" style, the second floor presents visitors with the stunning "America, the Beautiful" series. This collection of eight paintings beautifully captures the essence of America's natural wonders. Additionally, the "American Portrait" series pays tribute to the brave servicemen and women who have served their country.
- Lower Level - The lower level of the Redlin Art Center offers a glimpse into Terry Redlin's more recent paintings. Visitors can marvel at his evolving artistic style and witness the growth and maturation of his craft.
Preserving a Legacy
Terry Redlin's impact extends beyond his artwork. His dedication to his craft, resilience in the face of adversity, and passion for capturing the beauty of the natural world have left an indelible mark on the art community.
The Redlin Art Center serves as a sanctuary, ensuring that future generations can appreciate and be inspired by his remarkable body of work.