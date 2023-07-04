The Keystone Historical Museum, a gem of historical significance, is housed within an old schoolhouse dating back to 1899. This remarkable establishment stands as a testament to the town's vibrant past, from its humble beginnings as an educational institution to its transformation into a hub of community activities, the Keystone Historical Museum is a living repository of captivating stories and cherished artifacts.
A Journey Through Time
Once a bustling school that welcomed approximately 160 students, the Keystone Historical Museum has witnessed the ebb and flow of generations over its impressive 87-year lifespan. Although designed to accommodate up to 300 pupils, the school never reached its full capacity.
Eventually, as mining activities declined, families gradually migrated, resulting in a dwindling student population. The final graduating class of eight students marked the end of an era in 1988.
Preserving History Through Living Exhibits
Today, the Keystone Historical Museum's well-preserved schoolrooms offer a glimpse into the past, serving as an immersive backdrop for the museum's living history program. Retired teachers passionately recreate the atmosphere of the 1890s, donning bonnets, pinafores, caps and suspenders, as local area students engage in an educational journey. These hands-on experiences provide a vivid understanding of what schooling was like in bygone days, fostering a deep appreciation for the region's heritage.
The Keystone Character Room
A major attraction within the museum is the Keystone Character Room, where visitors can explore the lives and legacies of famous figures who once called Keystone home. Notably, Gutzon Borglum, the visionary sculptor behind Mount Rushmore, finds a place of honor here.
Additionally, fans of the beloved "Little House" book series can discover the remarkable story of Laura Ingalls Wilder's sister, Carrie Ingalls, who made Keystone her home for 35 years. This room pays homage to the remarkable individuals who contributed to the community's growth and prosperity.
A Building of Significance
Beyond its educational purpose, the Keystone Historical Museum's old schoolhouse played a pivotal role in the town's social fabric. Serving as a gathering place for various organizations, it functioned as a polling location, city hall and even housed the sheriff's department. Undoubtedly, the grandeur of this building during its prime made it a focal point and symbol of community pride.
Ringing in the Past
One interactive experience that delights both young and old alike is the opportunity to ring the school bell. Its resounding chimes echo through the streets of old Keystone, evoking a sense of nostalgia and connection to the town's vibrant past. The school bell serves as a reminder of the profound impact that this historical institution has had on the community.
Visit and Support the Keystone Historical Museum
Entrance to the Keystone Historical Museum is free of charge, allowing locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the town's captivating history. While operating hours may vary, the museum warmly welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Stay updated on the museum's events and exhibits by following their Facebook page, or by visiting their website. For further inquiries, reach out to the museum through their contact information.