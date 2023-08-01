Located in Hermosa, Farmhouse Vintage and Designs is a haven for antique and vintage enthusiasts. Owned and operated by Crystal Strand and her husband, this unique store exudes an undeniable charm that beckons passersby to step inside and discover a world of timeless treasures.
The Birth of Farmhouse Vintage and Designs
In April of 2021, Farmhouse Vintage and Designs opened its doors to the public, marking the realization of Crystal's long-held dream. With a passion for antiques and farmhouse décor, Crystal and her husband had been involved in procuring, designing and repurposing unique pieces for years.
Prior to finding their perfect location in Hermosa, they showcased their creations in other stores, waiting for the right opportunity to present itself. When they finally stumbled upon the ideal spot in Hermosa, their vision became a reality.
A Space for Creativity and Collaboration
Beyond simply running a store, Crystal and her husband wanted Farmhouse Vintage and Designs to be a space that nurtured creativity and supported small businesses. They intentionally expanded their premises to accommodate a farm stand room and a boutique room, providing ample space for other local vendors to display their distinctive offerings.
By curating a diverse array of products, they aimed to offer visitors a one-of-a-kind shopping experience filled with variety and authenticity.
Exploring the Abundance of Treasures
Farmhouse Vintage and Designs boasts an extensive collection of antiques, uniques and vintage items, each lovingly selected by Crystal and her team.
Beyond traditional antiques, the store houses repurposed and upcycled pieces, giving new life to objects that might have been overlooked elsewhere. Their design expertise extends to laser engraving and custom T-shirt creations, showcasing their commitment to personalization and craftsmanship.
Meet the Vendors
Inside Farmhouse Vintage and Designs, visitors can explore a range of rooms, each curated by talented local vendors.
Back Road Spreads offers a selection of South Dakota products and delightful bath and body items. Paula's Primitives takes you on a journey through vintage and antique treasures, accompanied by a charming clothing boutique.
Garden Glass captivates with its artistic glass creations, transforming ordinary glass into extraordinary art pieces. Kaylani's Garden delights with its signature Huckleberry lemonade and a variety of other delectable offerings.
Lastly, Paper Dahls showcases intricate paper artworks and scrapbooking delights.
The Hermosa Community Embrace
Since its inception, Farmhouse Vintage and Designs has been warmly embraced by the Hermosa community. Its welcoming ambiance and unique offerings have made it a beloved destination for locals and a sought-after stop for travelers passing through.
Grateful for the community's support, Crystal and her team are considering expanding their operating hours, ensuring they can cater to a broader audience and provide an exceptional shopping experience year-round.