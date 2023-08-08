Nestled along the bustling East Saint Patrick Street in Rapid City is a remarkable consignment store that holds the key to hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. 2nd Time Treasures, managed by Summer Kayelin, offers a unique shopping experience that combines the excitement of a garage sale with the convenience of a curated boutique. From antiques to designer handbags, this store is a haven for both shoppers and those looking to consign their belongings.
A Legacy of Giving Back
The history of 2nd Time Treasures is intertwined with the generosity of its founder, Roberta Hamlin, who gifted the store to the community. Previously known as 2nd Time Around, the store has been a longstanding establishment in the area, catering to the needs of both buyers and sellers.
Roberta's legacy lives on as the store now benefits Treasured Lives, an organization that supports survivors. Under Summer's leadership, the store has continued to thrive and evolve, serving as a bridge between community members and those in need.
A Shopper's Paradise
2nd Time Treasures is a haven for thrift enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. The store boasts an impressive array of items, catering to diverse interests and tastes.
Visitors will find an eclectic mix of items, ranging from camping gear and gardening tools to sports equipment and children's clothing. The store's inventory spans across categories, encompassing men's and women's fashion, designer handbags, shoes, jewelry and knickknacks.
On the furniture side, patrons can discover a variety of options, from kitchenware and appliances to unique antiques and collectibles.
The Consignment Process
For those looking to consign their items, the process is straightforward. Prospective consignors set up an account and enter into a contract with the store. Each item is tagged with a unique consignor number, which helps with tracking sales.
When items are sold, the consignor receives a portion of the proceeds. This mutually beneficial arrangement allows individuals to declutter their homes while also giving others the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures.
Community Impact and Future Plans
Beyond its role as a shopping destination, 2nd Time Treasures has a deeper impact on the community. By consigning or donating items, community members contribute to the store's ability to support survivors and provide them with essential resources. The store's commitment to Treasured Lives underscores its dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most.
As for the future, the store is set to undergo changes in its operating hours to better accommodate both consignors and shoppers. Summer plans to transition to a schedule that includes the first and third Tuesdays of each month, extending the store's hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate consignments.