Peggy's Place, a cherished family-owned restaurant, has dedicated itself to serving exceptional home-cooked meals at affordable prices since its inception. Upon entering Peggy's Place, the inviting aroma of freshly prepared dishes immediately transports guests to a realm of comfort and nostalgia.
Peggy's Place has cultivated a loyal following through the unwavering support of its customers. The restaurant has emerged as a popular destination, especially for out-of-town visitors seeking a taste of genuine local flavors. Co-owner Dan Janecek notes the common sentiment expressed by newcomers: "One of the comments that we get a lot when people first walk in is 'Oh, it smells so good in here.'"
Peggy's Place boasts a menu that embodies the essence of comfort food, with a particular focus on breakfast and lunch offerings. The menu covers the quintessential breakfast items, including various egg preparations, along with a touch of uniqueness with options like chicken fried steak and buffalo steak and eggs.
Transitioning into lunch, the restaurant continues to charm palates with an array of sandwiches, hamburgers and chicken dishes. Notably, Peggy's Place extends the culinary experience by blending elements from their evening menu into lunchtime selections.
They also prepare their gravies and sauces in-house and even bake their own pies. The oversized cinnamon rolls, which are practically a meal on their own, are a favorite among patrons.
Beyond its delectable offerings, Peggy's Place prides itself on fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere conducive to family dining. The restaurant's commitment to family extends to its hours of operation, mirroring the rhythm of family life.
Peggy's Place operates from just prior to Memorial Day through the peak season, usually ending around the first part of October. Operating from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week, patrons are encouraged to savor their meals and conversations without feeling rushed.
Conveniently situated along Highway 16A, on the way to Mount Rushmore, Peggy's Place enjoys a strategic location that beckons travelers and tourists. With a seating capacity of up to 136, Peggy's Place can easily accommodate both intimate gatherings and larger parties.
The restaurant's enduring legacy rests upon its commitment to delivering homestyle meals that capture the essence of comfort and togetherness. Whether you're a local seeking a familiar taste or a traveler in search of genuine hospitality, Peggy's Place stands ready to welcome you with open arms and plates full of heartwarming dishes.