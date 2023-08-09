Located at the Elks Lodge Golf Course in Rapid Valley, the Black Elk Grille beckons with its inviting ambiance and delectable offerings. The co-owners, Jeremy and Kelly Antes, have transformed this restaurant into a haven for inspired dishes, each with a unique twist that tantalizes the taste buds and leaves an indelible mark on the palate.
Jeremy, a Rapid City native with a profound love for the culinary arts, has steered the restaurant towards crafting dishes that fuse creativity with comfort. With a background that includes managing Murphy's Pub and Grill, Jeremy's journey in the restaurant industry has naturally led him to embark on the adventure of owning his own establishment. Black Elk Grille is the culmination of years of experience and a burning desire to offer something exceptional to the community.
The heartwarming aspect of Black Elk Grille is that it's open to everyone. No membership is required to relish the flavors that await within its doors.
Operating from Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the restaurant ensures that patrons have ample opportunity to savor its delights. Situated right next to the bar, the restaurant's layout allows for seamless service with dedicated servers for food and beverages, ensuring that every aspect of the dining experience is meticulously catered to.
One of the notable highlights of Black Elk Grille is its incorporation of Mediterranean flavors into its menu. The Mediterranean theme subtly weaves its way through various dishes, creating a harmonious fusion of tastes.
For those seeking an introduction to this exquisite culinary influence, the Mediterranean sampler proves to be an ideal choice. Featuring bruschetta, olive tapenade, assorted vegetables and pita chips, this appetizer is a symphony of textures and flavors.
Mediterranean essence also finds its way onto the pizza menu, where the Mediterranean pizza reigns supreme. The pizza boasts an olive oil and herb base, adorned with an array of toppings that evoke the spirit of the region. It's a delightful marriage of cultures and cuisines, encapsulated within the humble framework of a classic dish.
Diversity is at the heart of Black Elk Grille's offerings. Among its creations, the quinoa power bowls shine as a beacon of healthy indulgence.
Quinoa, often referred to as a "fancy rice," forms the base of these bowls. Coupled with an assortment of vegetables and a protein of choice—be it shrimp, chicken or steak—the power bowls reflect the evolving culinary preferences of a modern clientele.
It's not just the adults who are catered to at Black Elk Grille. The restaurant's commitment to inclusivity extends to its young diners through an engaging kids' menu. With each item priced at an affordable $6, including a choice of side, families can relish quality dining without compromise.
In addition to their regular offerings, Black Elk Grille surprises its patrons with daily or weekly specials. This dedication to variety ensures that each visit is a unique experience, promising new flavors to discover.
For those eager to connect with Black Elk Grille online, the establishment maintains a strong presence on Facebook. Furthermore, their official website serves as a comprehensive hub for exploring their menu in its entirety. From the kids' menus to the build-your-own-burger options, everything is laid out for perusal, offering a glimpse into the culinary treasures that await.