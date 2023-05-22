Located in the majestic Black Hills, the Crazy Horse Memorial stands as a remarkable tribute to Native American culture and history. With its awe-inspiring sculpture, engaging museum and vibrant cultural programs, this memorial offers visitors a truly enriching and unforgettable experience. Travis Dewes, the Cultural Programs Manager at Crazy Horse Memorial, explains what visitors can expect when visiting Crazy Horse Memorial.
"We usually start each visitor off in our movie theaters that are upfront," Travis said. "We have about a 25 minute short film about the history and the and the mission of the memorial. And then the visitor has a really good understanding of what we're trying to do here."
Next, visitors venture into the Indian Museum of North America, an expansive space spanning 40,000 square feet and housing an impressive collection of over 12,000 artifacts. Within its walls, one can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Native American heritage, gaining insights into diverse cultures and traditions.
"It's a very expansive museum. There's a lot to see within the museum, and beyond that, we have cultural programs that happen from May through September." Travis explained. "So no matter what, if you come within one of those months, you're going to have a culture bearer, an artist, somebody from a native community to talk to and learn from and to appreciate the culture that they come from."
Among the highlights of the memorial is the bus tour, reminiscent of a bygone era. For a nominal fee, visitors embark on a 30-minute round trip tour, guided by experts who share fascinating details about the mountain and its significance. A true bargain at $4 per person, this tour offers a wealth of knowledge.
For a more immersive experience, visitors can opt for the van rides to the top. Although a larger donation is required, this tour is an hour to an hour-and-a-half.
"And it's just you and whoever else you want to take up, and it's a great because you can actually go up on the arm and you walk along the arm and you walk out to his fingertips. And it's a really cool thing to experience," said Travis.
To satisfy your appetite, the Laughing Water restaurant awaits, serving a range of delectable Native American dishes. From the beloved Buffalo Stew to Native American Tacos, these culinary delights are sure to tantalize your taste buds.
As the day draws to a close, visitors are treated to a mesmerizing spectacle at dusk. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the memorial presents a captivating laser light show, beaming lasers onto the mountain. Lasting approximately 30 minutes, this unique display is a visual feast for all.
The veranda at the Crazy Horse Memorial is where the most prolific program takes place. Three performances a day, for around 130 days, showcase Native American storytellers, dancers and musicians.
"So at any given day, our visitor can expect to see hoop dancing, traditional dancing, powwow dancing, storytelling that goes along with all of that," said Travis. "So you're not just watching a dancer perform, you're actually learning about the dance and learning what it means and why it's culturally significant."
Additionally, the memorial hosts an artist-in-residence program from May to September, where artists create artwork on-site and engage with visitors. Through this program, guests can witness the creative process firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of Native American artistry.
For those seeking hands-on experiences, the living treasures craft workshops provide an avenue to learn traditional art forms from skilled artists. By participating in these workshops, visitors gain an appreciation for the cultural significance of various crafts without aspiring to become native artists themselves.
Lastly, Mahkoche Kin offers a guided walk through the woods of the memorial, led by cultural bearer Darrell Red Cloud.
"He spends time talking about Mahkoche, which is the land, and so we talk about the land as a home, the uses of the land and then why Crazy Horse Memorial is in this land," Travis explained. "You know, there are several areas of the country where Korczak had proposed to build this memorial, but to Henry Standing Bear and the other elders that contacted Korczak, it was very, very, very important that it was right here in the Black Hills, no matter what."