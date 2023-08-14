If you're a coffee enthusiast looking for a unique and welcoming spot to satisfy your caffeine cravings, Dixon Coffee is your go-to destination. Nestled in Rapid City, this quaint coffee hut has been winning the hearts of locals since its inception in 2014. Managing the cozy haven are Justine and Kayleigh, who share their passion for delivering a down-to-earth and organic coffee experience.
Dixon Coffee's story begins with Kayleigh Dixon. She brings her coffee expertise from her roots at Black Hills Blend, weaving the rich coffee culture of Rapid City into the fabric of Dixon Coffee. In 2006, she embarked on her coffee journey and eventually, along with her husband, decided to establish their own unique coffee haven.
Justine Hodson, who started the journey during her college days, relying on her passion for coffee to fuel her studies. Four years ago, she took over the management of Dixon Coffee and has since cultivated a loyal customer base that truly values the establishment's dedication to quality and warmth.
What sets Dixon Coffee apart is their commitment to crafting homemade delights. From almond milk to syrups, and even egg bites and energy bites, everything is made in-house. Collaborations with local businesses like The Sour and Black Hills Bagels enrich their menu with diverse and flavorful offerings. The duo’s passion for their customers shines through, with monthly drinks inspired by their patrons' names, like the beloved Dixon Golden—turmeric, ginger, and house-made almond milk adorned with cinnamon.
For those looking to indulge in Dixon Coffee's creations, the convenience of online ordering is a game-changer. A user-friendly website offers delivery and pickup options, ensuring your coffee fix is only a few clicks away. Operating from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays, Dixon Coffee accommodates early birds and those seeking a relaxing weekend treat.
Justine and Kayleigh emphasize the importance of their customers, team, and local partnerships in creating a warm and community-oriented atmosphere. Engage with them on Facebook and Instagram for updates, and experience the joy of having your coffee delivered right to your doorstep.
In the heart of Rapid City, Dixon Coffee beckons with its homemade delights, unique concoctions, and a commitment to its customers and community. So, whether you're seeking your morning pick-me-up or a leisurely weekend sip, Dixon Coffee promises an experience that's not just about the coffee, but the connections it fosters.