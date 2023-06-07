Located in Three Forks, the junction of highways between Rapid City, Hill City and Deadwood, Candyland stands as one of the largest candy stores in South Dakota, enticing visitors with its vast assortment of delectable treats and nostalgic delights. From the vision of Wendy Bobbe, the store's owner, Candyland has flourished over the past eight seasons, continually expanding its offerings to cater to candy lovers of all ages.
Bursting with vibrant colors, innovative confections and a touch of whimsy, Candyland embodies the spirit of childhood wonder and serves as a haven for those seeking a sugary escape.
A Haven for Candy Enthusiasts
Candyland welcomes visitors with open arms and tantalizes their taste buds with an extensive array of sweet treasures. From classic chocolates to tangy sour candies, the store is divided into various sections, each dedicated to a specific type of confection. Whether you're craving theater box favorites or exploring the nostalgia candy aisle, Candyland delivers a cornucopia of sugary delights that evoke fond memories of childhood.
Adapting to Trends
Staying attuned to the latest trends and viral sensations, Candyland prides itself on offering the hottest and most sought-after treats. Wendy and her brother attend conventions, scour the market for innovative products and even keep a watchful eye on social media platforms for inspiration. This dedication to staying current ensures that Candyland consistently introduces exciting new items, such as freeze-dried snacks and slime lickers, to their ever-expanding inventory.
Playful Offerings and Gift Items
Candyland isn't just a haven for candy aficionados; it also offers a range of playful diversions and unique gift items. The store boasts a dedicated toy aisle filled with candy-filled toys, providing children with a delightful combination of sweets and playtime.
Additionally, Candyland features jewelry, souvenirs, hot sauces and sports-related merchandise to engage parents and non-candy enthusiasts while they accompany their young ones on their sugary adventures.
The Enchanting Mini Golf Course
Adding to the enchantment, Candyland offers an 18-hole mini golf course that captures the essence of childhood fun. Complete with charming water features and a touch of challenge, the course has become a favorite among visitors.
The mini golf course allows families and friends to enjoy a round of golf before or after their candy spree, creating unforgettable moments of laughter and friendly competition.
Homemade Delights and TikTok Sensations
Candyland takes creativity to new heights with its range of homemade treats. Wendy's motto, "If it stands still, I'll put chocolate on it," rings true as the store offers an irresistible variety of chocolate-dipped delights. From pickles and bacon to peppers and Twinkies, Candyland transforms ordinary items into extraordinary confections.
Visitors can indulge in cake pops, chocolate-dipped apples, and the latest sensation—a fruit roll-up with ice cream inside—inspired by the viral world of TikTok.
A Gathering Place for Celebrations
Candyland goes beyond being a mere candy store; it serves as a gathering place for celebrations and joyous occasions. With a dedicated seating area, the store has hosted numerous birthday parties where guests can enjoy a round of mini golf followed by cake and festivities. Rain or shine, Candyland ensures that every moment spent within its walls is filled with sweetness and merriment.