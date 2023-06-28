The Celebrity Hotel stands as a testament to the town's rich history and vibrant present. Originally built in 1876, the hotel has undergone various transformations, from a bank and hardware store to a casino and now a multifaceted establishment offering accommodation, gaming and an array of unique shopping experiences.
With its remarkable collection of memorabilia, boutique clothing store and a trading post, the Celebrity Hotel has become a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike.
A Glimpse into the Past
Steeped in history, the Celebrity Hotel's story begins in the late 19th century. Constructed in 1876, the building suffered a devastating fire but was painstakingly restored to its former glory by 1878.
It served as an exchange bank for gold dust and a hardware store, witnessing the bustling activity of Deadwood's early days. The echoes of the past are still palpable within its walls, drawing visitors to experience a glimpse of the town's storied past.
A Gaming Haven
In 1989, the Celebrity Hotel transformed into a casino, adding a new dimension to its offerings. Today, the gaming floor boasts around 50 machines, providing entertainment and a chance for visitors to try their luck.
The combination of gaming, accommodation and the hotel's lively atmosphere creates a unique blend reminiscent of the old "combination theaters" that once thrived in the area.
Accommodation and Beyond
The Celebrity Hotel offers 22 well-appointed hotel rooms, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the charm of Deadwood while enjoying modern comforts. The top floor boasts an excellent deck, providing breathtaking views of the town and surrounding scenery.
Beyond accommodation, the hotel caters to diverse interests with its additional attractions.
Pink Door Boutique: Western, Boho and Contemporary
Located within the Celebrity Hotel, the Pink Door Boutique adds a touch of elegance and style. The boutique focuses on Western and bohemian aesthetics, providing a curated collection of clothing and accessories.
While honoring Deadwood's heritage, the store also incorporates contemporary elements, making it a destination for fashion enthusiasts seeking unique and eye-catching pieces.
Lucky Horse: Supporting Equine Welfare
Adjacent to the hotel, Lucky Horse is not just a store but a philanthropic endeavor. Dedicated to supporting the Shiloh Horse Rescue, Lucky Horse raises funds to care for and rehabilitate horses in need.
Founded in 2003, the horse rescue has become a vital part of the community, and the store plays a significant role in generating support. Visitors can explore a diverse range of items, including decorated horse shoes, gift items, antiques, jewelry and keychains, all with the proceeds benefiting the rescue.
Memorabilia and Iconic Relics
A distinctive feature of the Celebrity Hotel is its remarkable collection of memorabilia that pays homage to legends and iconic figures. Among the treasured pieces is Evel Knievel's personal Harley-Davidson, a testament to the daredevil's remarkable feats and enduring legacy.
The hotel's commitment to acquiring such significant artifacts through auctions allows visitors to appreciate and reflect upon the cultural impact of these historical figures.