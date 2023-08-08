Esthers Rising is a remarkable nonprofit organization in the Black Hills area, dedicated to supporting victims of human trafficking and exploitation. Founded by a dynamic team of individuals, their unwavering commitment to addressing this pressing issue has ignited a spark of hope and transformation. The co-founders, Suzi Kremer and Cheri Hartman, come from diverse backgrounds that converged in a shared passion to combat human trafficking.
Suzi's journey began with her introduction to the term "trafficking" in 2009. As she delved into its complexities, a profound sense of empathy stirred within her. This empathy spurred Suzi to become an active participant in the West River Anti-Trafficking Task Force, engaging with businesses and communities to raise awareness.
Cheri's trajectory was equally compelling. With a career spent teaching elementary school, her affinity for children laid the foundation for her involvement.
In 2020, a pivotal meeting with two like-minded individuals from the task force led to the inception of Esthers Rising. The organization's name pays homage to the biblical figure Esther, symbolizing courage and empowerment in the face of adversity.
Esthers Rising operates on the ethos of collective effort. A dedicated board of directors, a core team and an ever-growing pool of volunteers work cohesively to make an impact. The organization stands apart by eschewing government funding and grants, relying solely on private donations to sustain their mission.
One of the most anticipated events in the organization's calendar is the Annual Hope Givers Gala, which this year features esteemed speaker Jaco Booyens. Held at K Bar S Lodge in Keystone on August 19 at 5:30 p.m., the gala promises an evening of inspiration, with funds raised contributing directly to Esthers Rising's initiatives.
The founders urge those eager to join the fight against trafficking to explore various avenues of support. From financial contributions to volunteering, from prayers to education, every effort counts. The organization's website serves as a portal for those seeking involvement, offering a range of opportunities that accommodate diverse contributions.
As Esthers Rising continues to raise awareness and extend their impact, the co-founders emphasize the strength of unity. The struggle against human trafficking is one that demands collective action, and the organization is deeply appreciative of the growing network of individuals who share their vision.
In a world where exploitation persists, Esthers Rising serves as a beacon of hope, rallying a community to stand up, speak out and actively contribute to a brighter future. Together, they prove that with dedication and collaboration, positive change is not only possible but inevitable.