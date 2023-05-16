Establishing strong connections between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve is crucial for maintaining safety, trust and collaboration. The Watertown Police Department in its pursuit of fostering community engagement has implemented several innovative programs.
Community Engagement Programs in Watertown
Since September 2022, the Watertown Police Department has consolidated its various community engagement efforts into a dedicated division. This division comprises code enforcement, animal control, mental health officers and community service officers. These professionals work together to ensure a proactive and comprehensive approach to community relations.
Community Service Officer and Mental Health Officer
The department's community service officer plays a pivotal role in outreach, education and implementing programs aimed at fostering connections between law enforcement and the community. Additionally, the mental health officer, recognizing the need for dedicated support in this area, engages with community members and collaborates with other agencies to address mental health concerns effectively.
Citizens Police Academy and Youth Teen Academy
The Watertown Police Department offers two distinctive programs that actively involve community members, especially young individuals. The Citizens Police Academy, a program that allows citizens to gain firsthand knowledge and experience the daily life of law enforcement officers. Similarly, the Youth Teen Academy, held for one week during evenings, offers young participants the opportunity to understand the work of law enforcement personnel.
Protect and Serve Ice Cream Program
An ingenious initiative, conceptualized by the Watertown Police Department's chief, is the "Protect and Serve Ice Cream" program. By repurposing a trailer and soliciting donations from the community, officers are able to serve free ice cream treats at various events throughout the summer. This program not only brings joy to the community but also serves as a delightful interaction point between the police department and community members, particularly children.
The Importance of Engaging Youth
Engaging with youth is a priority for the Watertown Police Department. By initiating connections with young individuals, the department seeks to build trust, foster positive relationships and cultivate a sense of community ownership. Investing in young people allows for the establishment of strong foundations for long-term collaboration and understanding between law enforcement and the community as they grow older.