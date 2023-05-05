Enchilada Ron's, located in Rapid City, offers a unique take on Mexican cuisine with its Dakota Mex menu.
Ron Schuh, the owner, has a long history in the restaurant industry, having owned several cafes before opening Enchilada Ron's. His experience as an executive chef and his passion for cooking inspired him to create a new type of Mexican cuisine that is not authentic Mexican or Tex-Mex, but rather a fusion of both with a local twist.
Check out this gallery of Enchilada Ron's
The menu at Enchilada Ron's is simple, featuring only a handful of items, including enchiladas, burritos, tacos, nachos and a few different sauces. While the menu is limited, Ron's attention to detail and commitment to quality ensure that each dish is packed with flavor.
The restaurant also offers gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the food.
The walls of Enchilada Ron's are adorned with guitars, and customers are welcome to pick them up and play a tune. The laid-back atmosphere and friendly staff make Enchilada Ron's a great place to enjoy good food and good company.