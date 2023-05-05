Enchilada Ron's, located in Rapid City, offers a unique take on Mexican cuisine with its Dakota Mex menu.

Ron Schuh, the owner, has a long history in the restaurant industry, having owned several cafes before opening Enchilada Ron's. His experience as an executive chef and his passion for cooking inspired him to create a new type of Mexican cuisine that is not authentic Mexican or Tex-Mex, but rather a fusion of both with a local twist.

Check out this gallery of Enchilada Ron's

CWU Enchilada Ron's

The menu at Enchilada Ron's is simple, featuring only a handful of items, including enchiladas, burritos, tacos, nachos and a few different sauces. While the menu is limited, Ron's attention to detail and commitment to quality ensure that each dish is packed with flavor.

The restaurant also offers gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the food.

Enchilada Ron's 5.png

The walls of Enchilada Ron's are adorned with guitars, and customers are welcome to pick them up and play a tune. The laid-back atmosphere and friendly staff make Enchilada Ron's a great place to enjoy good food and good company.

Tags