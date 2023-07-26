LifeScape, led by Tisha DeGross, is a remarkable organization providing a wide range of services for both pediatric and adult individuals. Their mission encompasses diverse initiatives, including Rise Custom Solutions, catering to orthotics, prosthetics and custom mobility, and comprehensive therapy services, covering occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and behavior therapy.
The roots of LifeScape in South Dakota can be traced back to the 1940s when it was established as a children's care hospital and school in response to the polio epidemic. Alongside this, Achieve was founded to provide work opportunities for adults with disabilities. Recognizing the need to merge their efforts, both entities came together to offer a holistic approach to support individuals with various disabilities.
Today, LifeScape addresses an array of requirements, from providing 24-hour nursing care to offering weekly check-ins for basic needs management. Their dedicated team of therapists extends their reach to serve both in-clinic and outreach services, traveling up to two hours to ensure access to essential therapy services for smaller school districts and agencies.
LifeScape takes pride in being a nonprofit organization with its therapy services funded through Medicaid and insurance. The Rise division, dealing with prosthetics, orthotics and custom mobility, operates as a for-profit business. However, individuals who wish to contribute to their cause can make donations, assisting in acquiring cutting-edge equipment and resources for the benefit of their patients.
Tisha herself has witnessed the incredible growth of children under the care of LifeScape, from preschool to adulthood. The fulfillment of seeing these individuals become productive members of society, forming relationships, holding jobs and making friends, is deeply rewarding.
A common misconception surrounding LifeScape is that it exclusively serves children with disabilities. However, a considerable number of their clients face challenges in areas like coordination or classroom performance, without necessarily carrying any formal diagnosis. The team of skilled therapists at LifeScape is well-equipped to support and empower such individuals, ensuring they can catch up with their peers and thrive.
For those seeking assistance from LifeScape, the process begins with an evaluation. Anyone in need can reach out to their primary care physician or pediatrician for a referral to LifeScape. A customized plan is then crafted to address the individual's specific needs.
LifeScape's commitment to bettering lives is evident through its tireless dedication to provide exemplary services to the community. With the support of donors, the organization continues to evolve and improve, making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve. To learn more about their endeavors and how to contribute, visit their website.