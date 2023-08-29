From its captivating landscapes to its rich cultural heritage, Medora offers an unforgettable experience that combines eats, treats, history, entertainment and the warm embrace of a tight-knit community. Join us as we take a closer look at one of the town's iconic establishments, the Little Missouri Saloon, and dive into the heart of what makes Medora a must-visit destination.
A Glimpse into the Old West
Part of Medora's charm lies with the Little Missouri Saloon, a historic building that pays homage to the cowboys and ranchers of the 1800s. The building exudes authenticity with its rustic décor and period-appropriate details, and the name itself, "Little Missouri," draws from the river that flows through the region, an ever-present reminder of the area's natural beauty and significance.
Ella-Jo Corneil, a server at the Little Missouri, reflects on the establishment's unique character, stating the interior is adorned with cowboy hats suspended from the ceiling, harkening back to a time when cowboys would hang their hats there. Over time, the tradition evolved, and dollar bills with heartfelt messages now join the hats, creating an immersive and intriguing ambiance.
Stepping into the Past
The ambiance inside the Little Missouri Saloon feels like a genuine saloon from the Old West era. Ella-Jo affectionately refers to one room as the "red room," where original wallpaper and furnishings transport visitors back in time. This commitment to preserving the past showcases the dedication to authenticity that defines Medora's charm.
But the Little Missouri is more than just a relic of the past; it's a dynamic hub of activity. The establishment features a restaurant, a bar and live music on most weekends, making it a year-round destination. Even in the winter months, the music continues, bringing warmth and entertainment to the colder days.
A Culinary Journey Through the West
The menu at the Little Missouri Saloon is a testament to the region's heritage and diversity. Steaks take center stage, with options ranging from classic beef to more unique choices like buffalo and elk. Ella-Jo recommends the elk burger for its distinct flavor and encourages visitors to experience the local tastes that set Medora apart.
Beyond steaks, the menu caters to various preferences, offering hamburgers, salads, chicken dishes and appetizers. The deep-fried pickles, a customer favorite, add a delightful twist to traditional fare.
The full bar complements the dining experience, providing a variety of beverages to accompany your meal.
A Welcoming Haven for All
The Little Missouri Saloon is more than just a place to eat; it's a gathering spot for the community.
Families are welcomed upstairs or downstairs, and as long as the kitchen is open, kids are invited to join in the experience. The establishment's inclusivity mirrors the larger Medora community, where collaboration among independent businesses contributes to the town's year-round vibrancy.