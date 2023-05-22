Life often presents us with challenges that can seem insurmountable. For Judy Donahue, a woman from Rapid City, the struggles she faced could have easily overwhelmed her. Dyslexia, A.D.D., the loss of loved ones, battles with cancer, a rare inner ear tumor and a stroke could have left her feeling defeated.
However, Judy's remarkable story is not one of despair, but rather a testament to the power of resilience, faith and a positive mindset. In her book, "My Blessings Are Different," Judy shares her experiences and sheds light on the unexpected blessings that have shaped her life.
A Journey Filled with Challenges
From a young age, Judy Donahue encountered numerous obstacles that tested her strength. Losing her mother at the tender age of 11 and battling thyroid cancer at 14 were just the beginning. As she entered adulthood, Judy tirelessly worked for a retail company while coping with personal losses, including the passing of her father and grandmother. Overwhelmed, she experienced an emotional breakdown, seeking counseling and making important life changes.
Turning Struggles into Blessings
Amidst the hardships, Judy's perspective shifted. Rather than viewing her challenges as setbacks, she began seeing them as opportunities for growth and unexpected blessings. Her book serves as a testament to this transformation. Through her writing, Judy encourages others to embrace their own stories, reminding them that everyone's blessings are unique. Her personal mantra became, "Don't regret it; write your story."
Shining a Light on the Positive
Judy's journey took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with a rare inner ear tumor. Numerous surgeries followed, but her indomitable spirit prevailed. However, medical complications led to a stroke that further tested her resolve. Despite these adversities, Judy chose to focus on the positive aspects of her life. Grateful for the individuals she encountered along the way, including nurses and doctors, she realized the profound impact they had on her journey.
Supporting Stroke Survivors
In the wake of her stroke, Judy recognized the absence of support for stroke survivors. Motivated by her own experience, she founded a stroke support group around 20 years ago. Although she has recently passed on the leadership reins to others, Judy remains committed to touching the lives of stroke survivors. She firmly believes that if their group can make a positive impact on just one person's life, their mission is accomplished.
Writing the Book
Judy's determination to share her story and inspire others led her to write her book. Encouraged by her late aunt, she promised to fulfill her wish of writing a book someday. Taking memoir classes and seeking professional assistance, Judy poured her heart and soul into the writing process. Three years later, her book became a reality.