Nestled in downtown Custer, 2 Wolves Creations is a haven for spiritual seekers and art enthusiasts alike. Led by the talented and versatile artist, Kelly Two Wolves, this unique shop offers a wide array of handcrafted creations, each infused with a deep sense of spirituality and cultural significance.
From smudge fans to dream catchers, woodwork to pet portraits, 2 Wolves Creations is a testament to Kelly's boundless creativity and passion for her craft, from Kelly's artistic journey to her connection to Native American culture, and the profound meaning behind her one-of-a-kind creations.
An Artistic Vision Rooted in Spirituality
Kelly pours her heart and soul into every piece she creates. Her artistic repertoire spans various mediums, including wood, metal, bone and stone.
Drawing inspiration from her mixed-blood Lakota heritage, Kelly's work beautifully reflects the Native American culture, although it cannot be officially sold as Native American made since she is not a registered member of the tribe. Nonetheless, her deep appreciation for the people and their traditions shines through her art, establishing a profound connection between her creations and the spiritual realm.
A Diverse Range of Creations
Visiting 2 Wolves Creations is an enchanting experience, where visitors are greeted by a myriad of unique offerings. Smudge fans, one of Kelly's signature creations, are meticulously handcrafted tools used in various spiritual practices. She gathers and presents sage herself, ensuring a deep connection to the sacred herb.
Dream catchers, another popular item, adorn the space, weaving intricate webs to capture dreams and ward off negative energy. Walking sticks, wood burnings and larger fans are among the other captivating pieces that grace the shop, each telling a story of its own.
Symbolism and Meaning Woven into Every Creation
Behind the artistry lies a profound symbolism and intention in each creation at 2 Wolves Creations. Kelly incorporates carefully selected materials and elements to infuse her pieces with specific energies and meanings.
Turkey feathers, symbolizing generosity and a giving heart, are a common feature in her fans. Pheasant feathers represent the fiery masculine energy, while the use of deer skin signifies love, compassion and forgiveness.
Delicate wood beads, adorned with shards of amethyst and rose quartz, add a touch of heart-centered protection and healing. Abalone buttons, representing the nurturing qualities of water and rebirth, complete the harmonious balance.
Creating Connections within the Community
Beyond her artistic endeavors, Kelly Two Wolves fosters a sense of community through her work. The shop provides a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds and interests come together, drawn by the allure of Kelly's artistry and spirituality.
The synergy between her creations and those of her partner, who offers different services, attracts a diverse clientele, creating an environment of mutual appreciation and learning.
Reaching a Wider Audience
To share her creations with a broader audience, Kelly actively participates in various shows and fairs, particularly in Kansas City, Missouri.
Utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, she showcases her artwork, engages with followers, and connects with fellow artisans and enthusiasts. Through these digital channels, she expands her reach and invites others to join her on this captivating artistic and spiritual journey.