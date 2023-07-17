If you're craving a slice of pizza with a unique history and a dash of community charm, Dough Trader Pizza in Spearfish is the place to be. Tucked away in a building erected by the owner's grandfather in 1961, this cozy pizzeria boasts a heartwarming story that centers on their star ingredient – the sourdough crust.
The magic of Dough Trader Pizza lies in the heritage of their crust, which comes from a sourdough starter that dates back to a mining camp in the 1880s. Passed down through generations, this remarkable starter has found a new purpose in crafting mouthwatering pizzas that honor tradition while delighting modern taste buds.
Kristen Bell, the owner of Dough Trader Pizza, had initially set her sights on farming and reconnecting with the land. However, her love for pizza, especially with the unique sourdough starter, steered her towards creating this charming pizzeria. In 2011, the doors opened, and since then, the menu has evolved organically, incorporating customer favorites that eventually make it to the regular selection.
One such crowd-pleaser is the Betty Rizzo, an Alfredo sauce-based pizza adorned with fresh garlic, pepperoni, tomatoes, onions, basil and topped with a delightful balsamic glaze. Another cherished option is the King Leonidas, boasting simple yet enticing flavors of sausage and pepperoni that let the exceptional sourdough taste shine through.
While pizza takes the spotlight at Dough Trader, their bacon, beet, goat cheese salad has emerged as a surprising success. Made with locally-sourced ingredients, it has become a must-try dish, surpassing even some pizzas in popularity.
Dough Trader Pizza prides itself on supporting the local community. Especially in challenging times, Kristen believes that relying on local sourcing not only ensures fresher ingredients but also strengthens community bonds. As a part of the Spearfish community, Kristen is grateful for the opportunity to call this place home and serves her customers with warm hospitality and a friendly ambiance.
Aside from the mouthwatering food, the pizzeria's uniqueness extends to its payment method - cash only. Although it might surprise some, it adds to the quaint and welcoming atmosphere, encouraging customers to feel at home.
So, if you find yourself in Spearfish with a hankering for pizza, head over to Dough Trader Pizza, where tradition, community and the love for sourdough create an unforgettable dining experience. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed on Tuesdays), this charming pizzeria invites you to savor the flavors and history behind each delicious slice.