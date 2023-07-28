Nestled just outside the historic town of Deadwood lies a hidden gem known as Muley Hill Lodge. This enchanting property boasts a rich history and offers visitors a unique blend of rustic charm and modern amenities.
Explore the story behind Muley Hill Lodge and the Ponderosa Dam, as told by its passionate owners, Pam Brewer and Troy Schultes.
The Beginnings of Muley Hill Lodge
As the sun casts a warm glow over the 1911 Deadwood Dairy Barn, the heart of Muley Hill Lodge, Pam shares the lodge's inception. The property's journey began when Pam and her family purchased the land and the farmhouse that would later become the lodge.
As fate would have it, her children played a pivotal role in transforming the barn into an event center, driven by the joyous occasion of a family wedding. Thus, the idea of opening a wedding and event center for the entire community took root, setting the stage for Muley Hill Lodge's remarkable journey.
An Oasis of Serenity
Muley Hill Lodge is more than just an event center; it is a tranquil oasis that beckons travelers seeking a respite from the bustling world. Located just before entering Deadwood, the lodge offers a serene escape surrounded by nature's beauty.
Pam's vision of creating a place where people can create cherished memories with their loved ones has come to life, providing an inviting space for gatherings, celebrations and peaceful getaways.
The Ponderosa Dam: A Dream Realized
Adjacent to Muley Hill Lodge lies the Ponderosa Dam, a dream brought to life by Troy Schultes. Troy's passion for creating a place where families and tourists could bask in the joys of nature inspired him to acquire the property four years ago.
At that time, the dam was but a humble part of the landscape, waiting to be transformed. Today, the Ponderosa Dam stands as a testament to Troy's dedication and hard work, offering visitors a delightful place to fish, boat and relish the outdoors.
A Bounty of Activities
The Ponderosa Dam offers a wide array of activities for visitors to enjoy. Fishing enthusiasts can reel in a variety of fish, including rainbow trout, bass, crappie, bluegill and perch, making it an angler's paradise.
Families can embark on paddle boating adventures, adding a touch of playful delight to their day. For those seeking a closer connection with nature, camping amidst the serene surroundings is an unforgettable experience.
Plan Your Visit
Whether you are a local resident or a curious traveler, Muley Hill Lodge and the Ponderosa Dam welcome all to partake in the splendors they have to offer.
To learn more about the lodge's upcoming events or to plan your visit to the Ponderosa Dam, simply visit their Facebook pages or give them a call. Pam, Troy and their team are eager to assist in crafting an unforgettable experience for you and your loved ones.