The Iron Horse Inn and I-Bar in Whitewood is a hidden gem for motorcyclists and outdoor enthusiasts. Owned by Andi Litton, the inn offers a unique and convenient experience for its guests.
"We have 194 rooms, half of them are what we call outside rooms. The other half are inside rooms. So the inside rooms are specifically made for motorcycles to pull up and they're partially covered," Andi explained. "So we are protected from the elements that, you know, we all love and hate here in South Dakota."
The inn's bar and restaurant are a particular highlight, offering fresh-made pizzas, a variety of wings, and local craft beer, among other drinks. The bar serves many locals and hosts events such as pool and dart leagues, birthday parties and occasional events. Guests can enjoy a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere while enjoying their food and drinks. The inn is proud of its pizza, which is made fresh to order, and is a hit with many customers who come back year after year.
One unique feature of the I-Bar is the story behind its name.
"This bar was built by my dad and when they were creating it, one of the knots fell out and he was like, 'Well, what am I going to do to cover this up rather than just put resin in it?'" Andi said. "And somewhere, somehow he found a fake like toy eyeball and he threw it in there and it's looking straight up. Most people don't know what's there, but when they find it, you can kind of see the look on their face. They're like, 'Is there a story that I don't know?' And so it's just kind of one of those random things that happen."
The inn is a family-owned business, and the owners take pride in the personal attention they give to their guests. The goal is for guests to enjoy the beautiful location, proximity to great riding in the hills and Sturgis, and the friendly, welcoming environment.
The inn can be contacted through its website where rooms can be booked. Guests can also call the office directly to make reservations. The I-Bar also has a Facebook page where new items and events are posted.
The inn is conveniently located off the Whitewood exit and offers a unique and unforgettable experience for guests looking for an affordable and authentic stay in the Black Hills.