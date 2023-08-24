Greetings, fellow beer enthusiasts! Today, we invite you to join us as we delve into the vibrant world of craft brewing and community at Lost Cabin Beer Company's charming Hill City Beer Gardens. Jesse Scheitler, one of the founders, shares the exhilarating journey from a homebrewing hobby to the creation of a beloved brewery that has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike.
It all began about seven years ago when Jesse and Tom Silbernagel found themselves captivated by the art of homebrewing. What started as a modest hobby quickly transformed into a passionate pursuit, with their garage boasting an impressive 16 taps pouring an array of flavors.
And so, Lost Cabin Beer Company was born, with its first location opening its doors in Rapid City in 2016. Since then, the brewery has been on an exhilarating journey, capturing the essence of craft brewing and community spirit. Fast forward to the summer of 2023, early July marked the opening of Lost Cabin's Hill City location, a venture that promised new horizons and delightful experiences.
Nestled between the iconic 1880 Train and Tracy Park's Mickelson Trailhead, Lost Cabin's Hill City spot is strategically positioned to serve both the wanderlust of cyclists and the thirst of beer aficionados. The brewery sits right on the Mickelson Trail, historically proving to be a fortuitous location due to its proximity to a bike path and bike shop.
The Hill City venue has quickly evolved into more than just a brewery. From lively concerts to serene yoga sessions in the garden, Lost Cabin has transformed into a haven of culture and camaraderie.
Sunday mornings come alive with the aroma of food trucks, offering a tantalizing array of culinary delights. The atmosphere is adorned with yard games, creating a playful backdrop for laughter and connections.
While the beer is brewed at their original Rapid City production facility, the Hill City location boasts an impressive lineup of 15 taps, each pouring a symphony of flavors. The selection ranges from tantalizing Sours to robust IPAs, from comforting stouts to refreshing light beers. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual drinker, Lost Cabin ensures there's a libation tailored to your preferences.
Lost Cabin's beer has journeyed beyond Hill City, reaching across South Dakota and even seeping into neighboring Wyoming. The support of the community has been an unyielding driving force, igniting enthusiasm and loyalty from day one.
The brewery is backed by a group of individuals who not only take pride in the quality of their creations but also in the connections they forge with patrons. The sense of camaraderie extends beyond the brewery's walls, enveloping everyone who walks through the doors in a warm embrace of hospitality and friendship.
To stay updated on their latest events, music and offerings, make sure to follow Lost Cabin Beer Company on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their website.
So, whether you're a seasoned beer aficionado or a curious wanderer, Lost Cabin Beer Company's Hill City location promises an adventure you won't want to miss.