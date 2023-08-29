When you step into Medora, a dining experience unlike any other awaits you at the Cowboy Café. With over four decades of serving the community, Kevin Clyde, the owner of this iconic establishment, has preserved not only the culinary heritage of the region but also its rich history.
The walls of the Cowboy Café tell a tale of local cowboys and residents who have been a part of Medora's history for generations. Pictures of rugged cowboys and stories of the area's transformation from dirt streets and horse-drawn carriages to its present-day form adorn the walls.
Listening to Kevin talk about his café, one can't help but feel a sense of nostalgia for times gone by. He reflects on the missed opportunities of recording conversations with the local people who frequented the café, conversations that were filled with firsthand accounts of a time when the area was bustling with coal mining and horse-drawn carriages.
Kevin himself has a deep connection to the cowboy lifestyle. Having spent a decade riding bulls, he knows firsthand the challenges and exhilaration that come with such a daring pursuit. This personal experience brings an authentic touch to the Cowboy Café, where history and tradition are celebrated in every corner.
The café's interior is a reflection of this rich heritage, with booths adorned with branding iron marks that harken back to the days of cattle branding. These symbols of ownership and identity tell a story of the ranching history that has shaped the area. Even the little details, like having his children's names branded onto a booth, add a personal touch to the space.
The menu at Cowboy Café is a homage to hearty cowboy fare, featuring breakfast and lunch options that pay tribute to the rugged spirit of the West. The breakfast menu boasts a range of delights, from the beloved caramel roll to Belgian waffles, pancakes and the hearty Camp Cook's Breakfast – a plate of eggs, choice of meat, hash browns and toast that fuels patrons for their day ahead.
As Kevin himself attests, the kitchen is his domain, and he's there every day to ensure the quality and authenticity of the dishes served. His commitment to crafting meals from scratch is evident in the homemade soups, gravies and even the dough used for those famous caramel rolls. The lunch menu carries on the cowboy tradition with offerings like liver and onions, a dish that has stood the test of time.
It's not just the food that draws people to the Cowboy Café; it's the sense of community and history that Kevin and his establishment provide. Lines of eager patrons, sometimes stretching down the block, eagerly await the chance to step into this time-honored establishment.
And don't forget the homemade pies! From kuchen to banana cream and strawberry rhubarb, these pies are a fitting finale to a truly authentic cowboy meal. Kevin's daughter's touch adds a family warmth to these sweet treats.
So, the next time you find yourself in Medora, don't miss the chance to step into a world where hearty meals, cowboy tales and history converge. At the Cowboy Café, Kevin Clyde welcomes you to experience the authenticity of the West – one meal at a time.