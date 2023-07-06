Tucked away within the Baymont Hotel in Sturgis, there lies a hidden gem that many are yet to discover. The 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar, established in November 2020, offers a unique and inviting atmosphere for patrons seeking a memorable drinking experience.
A Hidden Oasis
The Baymont Hotel in Sturgis boasts an unexpected surprise for locals and visitors alike—the 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar. Originally the hotel's pool area, the owners decided to embark on a venture that would set their establishment apart.
With its conversion into a bar, the venue offers a relaxed and cozy ambiance, inviting patrons to unwind and savor their time. The bar's speakeasy vibe, complemented by a thoughtfully curated selection of whiskey cocktails, transports visitors to a bygone era of indulgence and sophistication.
An Alluring Menu
While the name suggests a focus on whiskey, 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar goes beyond that to cater to a diverse range of tastes. The bar offers an array of handcrafted cocktails featuring not only whiskey but also vodka, seltzers and an assortment of other spirits.
With a small but elevated bar food menu, patrons can enjoy delectable hand-tossed flatbreads and other delightful options while sipping their preferred libations.
Welcoming the Community
The bar's commitment to fostering a local following is evident. Open to the public, the 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar warmly embraces the Sturgis community.
A cozy patio awaits those seeking fresh air or the enjoyment of a fine cigar, adding an extra touch of charm to the establishment. Lonny Strong, the owner, holds a deep appreciation for good whiskey and sought to create a unique destination that caters to locals and visitors alike.
Signature Cocktails and Beyond
One of the bar's standout creations is the signature old fashioned. Crafted with chocolate and orange bitters, a Luxardo cherry, and 4 Roses Bourbon, this tantalizing concoction has become a crowd favorite.
However, the 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar's offerings extend beyond the classic old fashioned. With an extensive variety of beverages and a commitment to accommodating patrons' preferences, the bar aims to provide an unforgettable experience for every guest.
Entertainment and Exploration
Live music fills the air every Friday and Saturday evening at 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar. Local musicians grace the stage, offering a blend of covers and original pieces, often leaning towards blues, jazz and soul genres.
The music enhances the mellow atmosphere, allowing patrons to enjoy engaging conversations while immersing themselves in soulful tunes. This fusion of music and ambience ensures there is something for everyone to appreciate.
A World of Discoveries
Operating within a hotel, the 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar attracts an eclectic mix of tourists from various corners of the globe. The bar's captivating atmosphere and diverse beverage selection make it an enticing destination for international travelers.
From whiskey tastings to mixology classes, the bar hosts engaging events that encourage knowledge sharing and introduce visitors to new products and experiences. Every visit to 44 North Whiskey and Seltzer Bar promises to be an exploration of tastes and discoveries.