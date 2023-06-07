Nestled in the heart of Hill City, Dairy Twist stands as a testament to the enduring charm of family-owned businesses. For the past 28 years, Karen Moore, the owner, has been serving up delicious treats to locals and visitors alike. With a diverse menu featuring classic American fare and a delightful array of milkshakes and sundaes, Dairy Twist has become a beloved establishment in the community.
A Legacy of Family and Fun
Dairy Twist has a rich history that spans nearly three decades. Karen took ownership of the establishment and embarked on a journey filled with joy and growth. Supported by her daughters in the early years, the business has remained a family affair. Today, one of Karen's daughters continues to contribute her expertise, having been part of the Dairy Twist team for over 20 years. With each generation lending a helping hand, Dairy Twist has become an enduring symbol of family unity.
A Seasonal Delight
As a seasonal establishment, Dairy Twist opens its doors in late April or early May, welcoming eager patrons until the middle of September. This limited operating period adds to the sense of anticipation and excitement among locals who eagerly await the return of their favorite summer spot. The fleeting nature of Dairy Twist's availability enhances its appeal and transforms each visit into a cherished experience.
A Delectable Menu
Dairy Twist's menu is a true delight for food enthusiasts. From traditional hot dogs and corn dogs to footlongs and half-pound hog dogs, the options cater to various tastes and appetites. Burger lovers will be spoilt for choice with a range of mouthwatering options. The menu also features chicken, french fries, onion rings, fried pickles and cheese sticks, providing an extensive selection of savory treats.
Indulge Your Sweet Tooth
Dairy Twist takes its frozen treats seriously, offering an impressive lineup of 22 flavors of milkshakes, sundaes and other specialty beverages. From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to inventive combinations like mint chocolate chip and strawberry cheesecake, there's a delightful choice for everyone. The expertly crafted sundaes and drinks further elevate the dessert experience, leaving patrons craving more with each visit.
The Secret to Success
Dairy Twist's enduring success can be attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, the commitment to delivering good food at reasonable prices has won the hearts of customers throughout the years. Additionally, the emphasis on maintaining a family-owned and operated business sets Dairy Twist apart in an era dominated by corporate chains. The personal touch, warm atmosphere and genuine care for customers make this establishment a truly special place.